Group Legal Coordinator at Avacare Health

The Group Legal Coordinator manages a variety of duties and serves as a point of contact between employees/external contacts and the Legal Team, by effectively coordinating, managing administration and supporting the Legal Team.

Organizes, schedules meetings and appointments for the Legal Team; works closely with the Project Support Coordinator to ensure alignment.

Prepares meeting/board packs; takes minutes in meetings and sends them out to the relevant stakeholders; schedules follow-up meetings

Attends to company filings and changes with the relevant registration offices.

Serves as first point of contact for internal and external stakeholders and ensures effective communication with all stakeholders

Serves as the custodian of the document / contract management system.

Assists with the general administrative work required by the Legal Team; coordinates and arranges travel engagements

Prepares management reports / presentations

Coordinates and facilitates the Legal Team’s reporting requirements

Keeps up to date with legislation by examining changes, industry trends, and raises awareness of these changes in the Legal Team.

Utilizes template legal documents such as NDAs, and reviews and/or populates them when required and assists with template updates

Ensures the controlled safekeeping of all signed original agreements, hard and soft copy, in an orderly and efficiently retrievable manner within the contract management framework

Prepares project plans and facilitates engagement with key stakeholders.

Effectively tracks and monitors the conclusion of project milestones, and the compliance with the associated timelines.

Prepares project updates and reports.

Additional Competencies:

Displays an understanding of issues relevant to the broad organization and business by keeping up to date with relevant business knowledge

Allocates one’s own time efficiently and ability to handle multiple demands and competing priorities

Communicates clearly and effectively by using appropriate style, grammar, and tone in informal and formal business communications.

Must be able to operate in a global entity where collaboration and integration is essential across multiple countries

Builds constructive working relationships characterized by a high level of acceptance, cooperation, and mutual respect.

Education & Skills:

Paralegal or years of experience equating a formal education

Minimum of 4 -5 years’ experience in a similar role within a corporate, preferably a multinational company

Proven experience in attending to high volumes of administrative work in a corporate environment

Basic legal drafting and contract reviewing skills

Experience on company secretarial work including minuting of meetings, preparing meeting/board packs.

Desired Skills:

Paralegal

Legal Drafting

Contract Reviewing

taking minutes

Board packs

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Avacare Health Group is an integrated healthcare marketing company. We apply market knowledge, science and global resources to deliver innovate methods of making our products accessible and widespread. As a well-established group, we supply a wide range of products. Avacare Health Group is a multinational healthcare company operating in 20 African countries, the Middle East, Asia, the US, Canada and Australia. We provide integrated, innovative and holistic health solutions for:

Health Supplements

Medical Devices and Disposables

Pharmaceuticals and Biopharmaceuticals

Research and Development

Specialised Health Services

