Group Legal Coordinator at Avacare Health

The Group Legal Coordinator manages a variety of duties and serves as a point of contact between employees/external contacts and the Legal Team, by effectively coordinating, managing administration and supporting the Legal Team.
- Organizes, schedules meetings and appointments for the Legal Team; works closely with the Project Support Coordinator to ensure alignment.
- Prepares meeting/board packs; takes minutes in meetings and sends them out to the relevant stakeholders; schedules follow-up meetings
- Attends to company filings and changes with the relevant registration offices.
- Serves as first point of contact for internal and external stakeholders and ensures effective communication with all stakeholders
- Serves as the custodian of the document / contract management system.
- Assists with the general administrative work required by the Legal Team; coordinates and arranges travel engagements
- Prepares management reports / presentations
- Coordinates and facilitates the Legal Team’s reporting requirements
- Keeps up to date with legislation by examining changes, industry trends, and raises awareness of these changes in the Legal Team.
- Utilizes template legal documents such as NDAs, and reviews and/or populates them when required and assists with template updates
- Ensures the controlled safekeeping of all signed original agreements, hard and soft copy, in an orderly and efficiently retrievable manner within the contract management framework
- Prepares project plans and facilitates engagement with key stakeholders.
- Effectively tracks and monitors the conclusion of project milestones, and the compliance with the associated timelines.
- Prepares project updates and reports.
Additional Competencies:
- Displays an understanding of issues relevant to the broad organization and business by keeping up to date with relevant business knowledge
- Allocates one’s own time efficiently and ability to handle multiple demands and competing priorities
- Communicates clearly and effectively by using appropriate style, grammar, and tone in informal and formal business communications.
- Must be able to operate in a global entity where collaboration and integration is essential across multiple countries
- Builds constructive working relationships characterized by a high level of acceptance, cooperation, and mutual respect.
Education & Skills:
- Paralegal or years of experience equating a formal education
- Minimum of 4 -5 years’ experience in a similar role within a corporate, preferably a multinational company
- Proven experience in attending to high volumes of administrative work in a corporate environment
- Basic legal drafting and contract reviewing skills
- Experience on company secretarial work including minuting of meetings, preparing meeting/board packs.
Desired Skills:
- Paralegal
- Legal Drafting
- Contract Reviewing
- taking minutes
- Board packs
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Avacare Health Group is an integrated healthcare marketing company. We apply market knowledge, science and global resources to deliver innovate methods of making our products accessible and widespread. As a well-established group, we supply a wide range of products. Avacare Health Group is a multinational healthcare company operating in 20 African countries, the Middle East, Asia, the US, Canada and Australia. We provide integrated, innovative and holistic health solutions for:
Health Supplements
Medical Devices and Disposables
Pharmaceuticals and Biopharmaceuticals
Research and Development
Specialised Health Services