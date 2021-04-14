Head of Business Development – Security Solutions

Duties & Responsibilities
As the Head of Business Development, you will be responsible for:
- Effective compilation of sales quotations and tender documentation in the region in compliance with business strategy
- Effective development of new business in line with sales targets
- Identification of potential new business opportunities for the division through consultation and cooperation with operational management and Sales Manager with planned prospecting, leads, cold calling, tender notices.
- Conduct / arrange site surveys to identify risks and develop an appropriate solution to do system design in order to meet customer needs.
- Conduct competitor evaluations to identify risks and develop appropriate solutions through a thorough understanding of the competitor environment faced by the region. Liaise with operations on competitor analysis to share knowledge and focus on viable business opportunities.
- Reach and achieve sales targets, focusing on high margin business, and developing business near operational centers
- Effective performance and reporting of sales and administrative activities and functions
- Customer Retention and corporate account management
The successful candidate will have the following:
- Minimum of 7 years’ experience in a professional sales environment (industry-related experience advantageous or essential or recommended) with a proven track record of closing deals and achieving targets
- Experienced in dealing with senior executives
- Previous experience in technology products such as CCTV cameras, alarms and control room operations procedures.
- Experience in Business Development, essential
- Proven network with professionals in the architectural, construction, building and surveying space.
Desired Skills:
- Sales
- New Business Development
- technical sales
- Security
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Our client is a leading Security services group based in Johannesburg.