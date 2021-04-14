Head of Business Development – Security Solutions

Apr 14, 2021

Duties & Responsibilities

As the Head of Business Development, you will be responsible for:

  • Effective compilation of sales quotations and tender documentation in the region in compliance with business strategy
  • Effective development of new business in line with sales targets
  • Identification of potential new business opportunities for the division through consultation and cooperation with operational management and Sales Manager with planned prospecting, leads, cold calling, tender notices.
  • Conduct / arrange site surveys to identify risks and develop an appropriate solution to do system design in order to meet customer needs.
  • Conduct competitor evaluations to identify risks and develop appropriate solutions through a thorough understanding of the competitor environment faced by the region. Liaise with operations on competitor analysis to share knowledge and focus on viable business opportunities.
  • Reach and achieve sales targets, focusing on high margin business, and developing business near operational centers
  • Effective performance and reporting of sales and administrative activities and functions
  • Customer Retention and corporate account management

The successful candidate will have the following:

  • Minimum of 7 years’ experience in a professional sales environment (industry-related experience advantageous or essential or recommended) with a proven track record of closing deals and achieving targets
  • Experienced in dealing with senior executives
  • Previous experience in technology products such as CCTV cameras, alarms and control room operations procedures.
  • Experience in Business Development, essential
  • Proven network with professionals in the architectural, construction, building and surveying space.

Desired Skills:

  • Sales
  • New Business Development
  • technical sales
  • Security

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Our client is a leading Security services group based in Johannesburg.

