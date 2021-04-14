Head of Business Development – Security Solutions

Duties & Responsibilities

As the Head of Business Development, you will be responsible for:

Effective compilation of sales quotations and tender documentation in the region in compliance with business strategy

Effective development of new business in line with sales targets

Identification of potential new business opportunities for the division through consultation and cooperation with operational management and Sales Manager with planned prospecting, leads, cold calling, tender notices.

Conduct / arrange site surveys to identify risks and develop an appropriate solution to do system design in order to meet customer needs.

Conduct competitor evaluations to identify risks and develop appropriate solutions through a thorough understanding of the competitor environment faced by the region. Liaise with operations on competitor analysis to share knowledge and focus on viable business opportunities.

Reach and achieve sales targets, focusing on high margin business, and developing business near operational centers

Effective performance and reporting of sales and administrative activities and functions

Customer Retention and corporate account management

The successful candidate will have the following:

Minimum of 7 years’ experience in a professional sales environment (industry-related experience advantageous or essential or recommended) with a proven track record of closing deals and achieving targets

Experienced in dealing with senior executives

Previous experience in technology products such as CCTV cameras, alarms and control room operations procedures.

Experience in Business Development, essential

Proven network with professionals in the architectural, construction, building and surveying space.

Desired Skills:

Sales

New Business Development

technical sales

Security

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our client is a leading Security services group based in Johannesburg.

