Head of Sales at Dananda Talent

Job Description
- Managing a team to drive the achievement of sales goals and ensure continued profitability of the business by identifying and converting new business opportunities.
- Develop growth and profitability of all products
- Monitor competitor activity in terms of customer experience, pricing, their alliances, credibility and advice Management accordingly
- Develop and implement strategy working with team members
- Establish key relationships with customers and agencies to ensure maximum exposure and increase in revenue
- Ensure all opportunities are taken to promote products/solutions to current and prospective customers
- Benchmark company sales processes against industry and best in class standards to ensure competitive edge.
- Review and create reports on business development activities and advise Management accordingly
Job Requirements
- Degree in Business Administration, Marketing, Art, Social Sciences, etc.
- Minimum of 5 year’s management experience sales and marketing of university education/ higher education
Desired Skills:
- Managing team sales
- Sales Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Dynamic, entreprenerial business school in Sandton.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Normal Co Benefits