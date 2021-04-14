Head of Sales at Dananda Talent

Apr 14, 2021

Job Description

  • Managing a team to drive the achievement of sales goals and ensure continued profitability of the business by identifying and converting new business opportunities.
  • Develop growth and profitability of all products
  • Monitor competitor activity in terms of customer experience, pricing, their alliances, credibility and advice Management accordingly
  • Develop and implement strategy working with team members
  • Establish key relationships with customers and agencies to ensure maximum exposure and increase in revenue
  • Ensure all opportunities are taken to promote products/solutions to current and prospective customers
  • Benchmark company sales processes against industry and best in class standards to ensure competitive edge.
  • Review and create reports on business development activities and advise Management accordingly

Job Requirements

  • Degree in Business Administration, Marketing, Art, Social Sciences, etc.
  • Minimum of 5 year’s management experience sales and marketing of university education/ higher education

Desired Skills:

  • Managing team sales
  • Sales Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Dynamic, entreprenerial business school in Sandton.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Normal Co Benefits

