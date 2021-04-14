HVAC – Design and Estimating Engineer

A HVAC – Design and Estimating Engineer vacancy is available at one of our clients, a long established highly successful manufacturing company on the East Rand – Johannesburg.

Minimum requirements:

Minimum of 2 years’ experience in the HVAC Commercial Industry in a mechanical engineering capacity.

Mechanical Engineering Diploma or Degree – N6 Mechanical Engineering will be considered

Driver’s license – code 8.

High level of numeracy and business writing skills

High level of understanding of Thermodynamics.

High level of understanding of Air Conditioning Duct design and Heatload calculations.

High level of computer literacy Microsoft Office Suite.

Understanding 3 D drawing package.

The position requires a team player with a keen interest to learn.

Good communication skills.

Ability to work under pressure.

Job summary:

Report to the Business Development Manager

Accountable and responsible for all Estimating and Engineering related issues within the HVAC department.

Processing of enquiries for HVAC products.

Detailed design engineering.

Estimating and updating master cost sheets.

Compilation of written quotations.

Compile detailed Engineering Submittals for approval.

Project Management.

Processing of orders.

Liaison with suppliers, clients and colleagues.

Issuing of works order to production.

Coordination of product commissioning, inspection and collection.

Compile Engineering Drawings.

Site visits as and when required.

Perform all tasks that are required of you in line with company vision and mission.

Adhering to ISO 18001 and ISO 9001

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

Please note AJ Personnel is responsible for the recruitment process.

Our client may expire jobs at their own discretion.

AJ PERSONNEL will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

If you have not received a response within two (2) weeks from applying, your application was most likely unsuccessful

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and Provident Fund

