HVAC – Design Technologist

A HVAC – Design Technologist vacancy is available at one of our clients, a long established highly successful manufacturing company on the East Rand – Johannesburg.

Requirements:

Knowledge of HVAC Commercial Industry in a mechanical engineering capacity.

N6 Mechanical Engineering.

HVAC Technician with an excellent understanding of vapour compression systems, will be considered.

Good understanding of VRV/F equipment.

Good electrical knowledge.

Practical understanding and working of HVAC equipment.

Driver’s license – code 8.

Good understanding of Thermodynamics.

High level of computer literacy Microsoft Office Suite.

The position requires a team player with a keen interest to learn.

Good communication skills.

Ability to work under pressure.

Job summary:

Engineering of HVAC equipment.

Processing of enquiries for HVAC products.

HVAC system design.

Compile detailed Engineering Submittals for approval.

Project Management.

Processing of orders.

Liaison with suppliers, clients and colleagues.

Site visits as and when required.

Perform all tasks that are required of you in line with company vision and mission.

Adhering to ISO 18001 and ISO 9001

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

Please note AJ Personnel is responsible for the recruitment process.

Our client may expire jobs at their own discretion.

AJ PERSONNEL will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

If you have not received a response within two (2) weeks from applying, your application was most likely unsuccessful

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and Provident Fund

