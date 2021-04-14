Insurance Acquisitions/Sales (FAIS & RE certified)

Urgently seeking FAIS and RE certified consultants to handle lead conversion (turn warm leads into closed deals), customer relationship management and sales related administration.

Seeking commission hungry individual with strong negotiation and people skills for this amazing company.

Apply NOW to avoid disappointment.

Minimum requirements are:

Matric certificate

Regulatory exam for Representatives

120+ completed FAIS credits

2years experience in a sales related role within the financial industry

Desired Skills:

FAIS

RE

Regulatory Exam

About The Employer:

Top rated employer that boasts a strong teamwork and collaborative culture with excellent leadership and huge future career opportunities. Healthy and happy working environment.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Commission

Medical aid

Provident fund

