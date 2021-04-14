Insurance Acquisitions/Sales (FAIS & RE certified)

Urgently seeking FAIS and RE certified consultants to handle lead conversion (turn warm leads into closed deals), customer relationship management and sales related administration.
Seeking commission hungry individual with strong negotiation and people skills for this amazing company.
Apply NOW to avoid disappointment.
Minimum requirements are:
- Matric certificate
- Regulatory exam for Representatives
- 120+ completed FAIS credits
- 2years experience in a sales related role within the financial industry
Desired Skills:
- FAIS
- RE
- Regulatory Exam
About The Employer:
Top rated employer that boasts a strong teamwork and collaborative culture with excellent leadership and huge future career opportunities. Healthy and happy working environment.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Commission
- Medical aid
- Provident fund