Internal sales Administrator – Diesel generators

MAIN PURPOSE
The main purpose of this position is toassist with internal sales, general sales administration and internal commercial support to the GENERATORS DEPARTMENT:
- Internal Sales – (Diesel generator sets)
- Account based clients and walk in Customers
- Sales administration.
- Internal technical support.
- Product selection
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- Matric/Grade 12
- Diploma in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering will be an advantage.
- 3 to 4 years sales experience relating to generator sets and associated products
- Computer literacy, Windows, MS Word, & Excel (SYSPRO is an advantage).
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
- Understand diesel generator sets
- Ability to assist clients with price, availability of stock and technical enquiries
- Submit quotations, including cost calculations, data sheets and drawings to customers and follow up independently or in liaison with responsible representative.
- Provide technical support to customers, Sales Engineers and other company branches.
- Process Sales orders for both CODs and account customers via SYSPRO as per QMS STDs including: order confirmation back to clients, issuing of delivery notes and invoices.
- Ensure deliveries are processed timeously
- Monitor customers account status
- Issue internal project handover instructions
- Keep electronic quotation filing system up to date.
- Orders / Quotations need to be done within 24hours
- Customer focused
SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS
- Excellent communication skills on all levels (Face-to-Face, telephonic and written).
- Attention to detail.
- Ability to provide excellent customer service.
- A keen sense of urgency and willingness to learn additional job-related skills.
- Must have patience, tact, a cheerful disposition and enthusiasm as well as the willingness to handle difficult situations.
- Ability to cope with high volumes of work.
- Good numeracy abilities.
Desired Skills:
- experience in DIESEL GENERATORS
- internal sales
- deadline driven
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Power Generation & Distribution
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
Employer & Job Benefits:
- medical aid
- provident fund