Internal sales Administrator – Diesel generators

MAIN PURPOSE

The main purpose of this position is toassist with internal sales, general sales administration and internal commercial support to the GENERATORS DEPARTMENT:

Internal Sales – (Diesel generator sets)

Account based clients and walk in Customers

Sales administration.

Internal technical support.

Product selection

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

Matric/Grade 12

Diploma in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering will be an advantage.

3 to 4 years sales experience relating to generator sets and associated products

Computer literacy, Windows, MS Word, & Excel (SYSPRO is an advantage).

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Understand diesel generator sets

Ability to assist clients with price, availability of stock and technical enquiries

Submit quotations, including cost calculations, data sheets and drawings to customers and follow up independently or in liaison with responsible representative.

Provide technical support to customers, Sales Engineers and other company branches.

Process Sales orders for both CODs and account customers via SYSPRO as per QMS STDs including: order confirmation back to clients, issuing of delivery notes and invoices.

Ensure deliveries are processed timeously

Monitor customers account status

Issue internal project handover instructions

Keep electronic quotation filing system up to date.

Orders / Quotations need to be done within 24hours

Customer focused

SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS

Excellent communication skills on all levels (Face-to-Face, telephonic and written).

Attention to detail.

Ability to provide excellent customer service.

A keen sense of urgency and willingness to learn additional job-related skills.

Must have patience, tact, a cheerful disposition and enthusiasm as well as the willingness to handle difficult situations.

Ability to cope with high volumes of work.

Good numeracy abilities.

Desired Skills:

experience in DIESEL GENERATORS

internal sales

deadline driven

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Power Generation & Distribution

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Employer & Job Benefits:

medical aid

provident fund

