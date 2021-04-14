IT Support Technician/Engineer (Investment Management) at Rory Mackie & Associates

Apr 14, 2021

Our client is looking for an experienced Support Technician/Engineer who would like to work for an established investment management business in Cape Town. The position will consist of both infrastructure and end-user support.

Working hours: Between 07:00 – 18:00 plus ad-hoc, out-of-hours support 

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Provide General Desktop Support
  • Fast and effective problem resolution
  • Monitor Active Directory, Exchange, VMware, and SQL infrastructure
  • Continually review the IT software/hardware infrastructure to ensure robustness and efficiency
  • Diagnose and resolve technical issues.
  • Investigation and implementing automated processes
  • Identify system/service bottlenecks and/or single-points-of-failure, and develop solutions to overcome them
  • Managing backups and tape rotation (Veeam)
  • Exchange server mailbox maintenance
  • Monitor support queue that consists largely of end-user fault calls
  • Identify and ensure technology assets are documented and mapped out correctly
  • Ensure maintenance schedules are maintained and contribute to the overall health of the system;
  • Troubleshoot SQL Server service outages as they occur;
  • Deploy database change scripts
  • Liaise with all company personal regarding IT issues
  • Ability to evaluate controls and adhere to controlled technical development lifecycle and ITSM processes
  • Setting up and configuring new laptops/desktops
  • Ensuring security patches and upgrades are applied and kept up to date
  • Completing internal user moves including phones
  • Install and configure systems and applications in support of daily operations

Qualifications and Experience required:

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering, Computer Science, Systems Analysis or any related qualification
  • 8 – 12+ year’s SME support experience
  • Certification in Microsoft Technologies (MCSE / MCDBA)
  • Certification in Networking Technologies (CCNA / CCNP)
  • Thorough understanding and appreciation of enterprise foundation processes (Patch, Backup, Asset, Security Management)
  • Ability to identify and manage technical risks
  • Cybersecurity awareness and working understanding
  • Good communication skills and team work
  • Experience working in a financial services environment is beneficial
  • ITIL exposure would be beneficial
  • Must have own transport
  • Competencies in cloud services including Amazon Web Services and/or Azure would be advantageous

Technologies required:

Minimum 8 – 12+ years working experience with the following technologies are required:

  • Windows 10 administration
  • Windows Server (2012/2016) administration
  • Active Directory (2012/2016) and group policy administration
  • Exchange (2016/Online) administration
  • SQL 2012/2016 (maintenance/synchronisation/performance tuning)
  • VMware 6 (ESX/ESXi) administration
  • Switch & Router configurations (Cisco / HP)
  • Firewall management/configuration (Cisco)
  • Scripting languages (PowerShell)
  • Experience supporting applications based on .NET/SQL/Visual Studio
  • Server Hardware (Dell)
  • Backup Software (Veeam)
  • VoIP

