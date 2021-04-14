IT Support Technician/Engineer (Investment Management) at Rory Mackie & Associates

Our client is looking for an experienced Support Technician/Engineer who would like to work for an established investment management business in Cape Town. The position will consist of both infrastructure and end-user support.
Working hours: Between 07:00 – 18:00 plus ad-hoc, out-of-hours support
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Provide General Desktop Support
- Fast and effective problem resolution
- Monitor Active Directory, Exchange, VMware, and SQL infrastructure
- Continually review the IT software/hardware infrastructure to ensure robustness and efficiency
- Diagnose and resolve technical issues.
- Investigation and implementing automated processes
- Identify system/service bottlenecks and/or single-points-of-failure, and develop solutions to overcome them
- Managing backups and tape rotation (Veeam)
- Exchange server mailbox maintenance
- Monitor support queue that consists largely of end-user fault calls
- Identify and ensure technology assets are documented and mapped out correctly
- Ensure maintenance schedules are maintained and contribute to the overall health of the system;
- Troubleshoot SQL Server service outages as they occur;
- Deploy database change scripts
- Liaise with all company personal regarding IT issues
- Ability to evaluate controls and adhere to controlled technical development lifecycle and ITSM processes
- Setting up and configuring new laptops/desktops
- Ensuring security patches and upgrades are applied and kept up to date
- Completing internal user moves including phones
- Install and configure systems and applications in support of daily operations
Qualifications and Experience required:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering, Computer Science, Systems Analysis or any related qualification
- 8 – 12+ year’s SME support experience
- Certification in Microsoft Technologies (MCSE / MCDBA)
- Certification in Networking Technologies (CCNA / CCNP)
- Thorough understanding and appreciation of enterprise foundation processes (Patch, Backup, Asset, Security Management)
- Ability to identify and manage technical risks
- Cybersecurity awareness and working understanding
- Good communication skills and team work
- Experience working in a financial services environment is beneficial
- ITIL exposure would be beneficial
- Must have own transport
- Competencies in cloud services including Amazon Web Services and/or Azure would be advantageous
Technologies required:
Minimum 8 – 12+ years working experience with the following technologies are required:
- Windows 10 administration
- Windows Server (2012/2016) administration
- Active Directory (2012/2016) and group policy administration
- Exchange (2016/Online) administration
- SQL 2012/2016 (maintenance/synchronisation/performance tuning)
- VMware 6 (ESX/ESXi) administration
- Switch & Router configurations (Cisco / HP)
- Firewall management/configuration (Cisco)
- Scripting languages (PowerShell)
- Experience supporting applications based on .NET/SQL/Visual Studio
- Server Hardware (Dell)
- Backup Software (Veeam)
- VoIP