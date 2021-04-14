IT Support Technician/Engineer (Investment Management) at Rory Mackie & Associates

Our client is looking for an experienced Support Technician/Engineer who would like to work for an established investment management business in Cape Town. The position will consist of both infrastructure and end-user support.

Working hours: Between 07:00 – 18:00 plus ad-hoc, out-of-hours support

Duties and Responsibilities:

Provide General Desktop Support

Fast and effective problem resolution

Monitor Active Directory, Exchange, VMware, and SQL infrastructure

Continually review the IT software/hardware infrastructure to ensure robustness and efficiency

Diagnose and resolve technical issues.

Investigation and implementing automated processes

Identify system/service bottlenecks and/or single-points-of-failure, and develop solutions to overcome them

Managing backups and tape rotation (Veeam)

Exchange server mailbox maintenance

Monitor support queue that consists largely of end-user fault calls

Identify and ensure technology assets are documented and mapped out correctly

Ensure maintenance schedules are maintained and contribute to the overall health of the system;

Troubleshoot SQL Server service outages as they occur;

Deploy database change scripts

Liaise with all company personal regarding IT issues

Ability to evaluate controls and adhere to controlled technical development lifecycle and ITSM processes

Setting up and configuring new laptops/desktops

Ensuring security patches and upgrades are applied and kept up to date

Completing internal user moves including phones

Install and configure systems and applications in support of daily operations

Qualifications and Experience required:

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering, Computer Science, Systems Analysis or any related qualification

8 – 12+ year’s SME support experience

Certification in Microsoft Technologies (MCSE / MCDBA)

Certification in Networking Technologies (CCNA / CCNP)

Thorough understanding and appreciation of enterprise foundation processes (Patch, Backup, Asset, Security Management)

Ability to identify and manage technical risks

Cybersecurity awareness and working understanding

Good communication skills and team work

Experience working in a financial services environment is beneficial

ITIL exposure would be beneficial

Must have own transport

Competencies in cloud services including Amazon Web Services and/or Azure would be advantageous

Technologies required:

Minimum 8 – 12+ years working experience with the following technologies are required:

Windows 10 administration

Windows Server (2012/2016) administration

Active Directory (2012/2016) and group policy administration

Exchange (2016/Online) administration

SQL 2012/2016 (maintenance/synchronisation/performance tuning)

VMware 6 (ESX/ESXi) administration

Switch & Router configurations (Cisco / HP)

Firewall management/configuration (Cisco)

Scripting languages (PowerShell)

Experience supporting applications based on .NET/SQL/Visual Studio

Server Hardware (Dell)

Backup Software (Veeam)

VoIP

Learn more/Apply for this position