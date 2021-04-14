Java Developer (Intermediate)

Apr 14, 2021

Our client in the financial services sector requires an Intermediate Java Developer who will be responsible for translating a technical specification into a working programme that meets the specification, within the overall project architecture and standards.

Minimum Requirements

  • Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Engineering, Computer Science, Information Systems or related field
  • At least 4 years Java application development experience
  • Software design principles and practices, Git source control, Jenkins and/or other CI tools, Agile SDLC

Responsibilities

  • Contribute in Design sessions.
  • Analyse impact of proposed changes to programs and provide estimates.
  • Produce code that is easily maintainable.
  • Produce code that adheres to functional and technical specifications.
  • Adheres to technical standards
  • Produce code that is well documented
  • Assist other Developers.
  • Perform Quality Assurance checks / Code Reviews.
  • Contribute to the establishment of Best Practice standards. • Prepare Technical specifications
  • Perform Unit and System Testing.
  • Work closely with Systems Analyst.
  • Develop innovative solutions.
  • Ensure audit, security and access control requirements are adhered to
  • Adherence to time deadlines
  • Mentoring of junior developer

