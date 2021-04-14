Java Developer (Intermediate)

Our client in the financial services sector requires an Intermediate Java Developer who will be responsible for translating a technical specification into a working programme that meets the specification, within the overall project architecture and standards.

Minimum Requirements



Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Engineering, Computer Science, Information Systems or related field

At least 4 years Java application development experience

Software design principles and practices, Git source control, Jenkins and/or other CI tools, Agile SDLC

Responsibilities

Contribute in Design sessions.

Analyse impact of proposed changes to programs and provide estimates.

Produce code that is easily maintainable.

Produce code that adheres to functional and technical specifications.

Adheres to technical standards

Produce code that is well documented

Assist other Developers.

Perform Quality Assurance checks / Code Reviews.

Contribute to the establishment of Best Practice standards. • Prepare Technical specifications

Perform Unit and System Testing.

Work closely with Systems Analyst.

Develop innovative solutions.

Ensure audit, security and access control requirements are adhered to

Adherence to time deadlines

Mentoring of junior developer

