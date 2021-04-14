Java Developer (Intermediate)

Our client in the financial services sector requires an Intermediate Java Developer who will be responsible for translating a technical specification into a working programme that meets the specification, within the overall project architecture and standards.
Minimum Requirements
- Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Engineering, Computer Science, Information Systems or related field
- At least 4 years Java application development experience
- Software design principles and practices, Git source control, Jenkins and/or other CI tools, Agile SDLC
Responsibilities
- Contribute in Design sessions.
- Analyse impact of proposed changes to programs and provide estimates.
- Produce code that is easily maintainable.
- Produce code that adheres to functional and technical specifications.
- Adheres to technical standards
- Produce code that is well documented
- Assist other Developers.
- Perform Quality Assurance checks / Code Reviews.
- Contribute to the establishment of Best Practice standards. • Prepare Technical specifications
- Perform Unit and System Testing.
- Work closely with Systems Analyst.
- Develop innovative solutions.
- Ensure audit, security and access control requirements are adhered to
- Adherence to time deadlines
- Mentoring of junior developer
