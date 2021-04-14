Junior Sales Representative
Building materials company seeks a Junior Sales Representative
The Position: We’re looking for an energetic Sales Representative to be based permanently in Longmeadow. The pay range on offer is a Basic Salary between R8 000.00 to R10 000.00 Per Month+ Commission earnings.
How to Apply:
For your application to be considered, please email your CV, Payslip along with your Sales Track Record to Tatum Martin on [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable Building Material Sales experience will be contacted.
Requirements:
- Completed Matric – essential
- Completed Sales & Marketing Diploma or Certificate – highly beneficial
- Own transport with a valid drivers license – a must have
- 2+ years sales experience with Building Materials – essential
- Cold Calling / Prospecting / Opportunity identification experience – a must have
- Strong Customer relationship building and management
- Must be well spoken and able to engage with high level decision makers in a professional business environment
- Pipeline management
- Must be able to manage all aspects of the sales and marketing process
- Must be self-driven / self-managed with strong ability to drive sales and report to management proactively
Products:
- Building Mix
- Plaster Mix / Plaster Sand
- Concrete Mix
- Screed Mix
- River Sand
- Stone (13mm + 19mm)
- Aggregate
- Offering a variety of products that is suitable for your Building needs
Responsibilities:
- Samples and info to all clients
- Meetings with clients & ensuring that relationships are maintained
- Obtain new clients
- Conducting site visits where products are used/being supplied
- Achieve monthly, quarterly and annual targets (these will be negotiated and revised from time to time)
- Producing sales reports
- Attending sales meetings
- Managing sales pipeline
We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.
Please do not apply if you do not have Building Material Sales experience.
Why Should You Apply?
- Join a well established Building Materials supplier
- Competitive salary plus commission
- An opportunity to be recognized and rewarded for hard work
- Great team
- Great management
- Fantastic rewards / commission structure
Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.
Desired Skills:
- Sales
- Relationship Building
- Building Materials
- Cement Products
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric