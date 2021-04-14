Junior Sales Representative

Building materials company seeks a Junior Sales Representative

The Position: We’re looking for an energetic Sales Representative to be based permanently in Longmeadow. The pay range on offer is a Basic Salary between R8 000.00 to R10 000.00 Per Month+ Commission earnings.

How to Apply:

For your application to be considered, please email your CV, Payslip along with your Sales Track Record to Tatum Martin on [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable Building Material Sales experience will be contacted.

Requirements:

Completed Matric – essential

Completed Sales & Marketing Diploma or Certificate – highly beneficial

Own transport with a valid drivers license – a must have

2+ years sales experience with Building Materials – essential

Cold Calling / Prospecting / Opportunity identification experience – a must have

Strong Customer relationship building and management

Must be well spoken and able to engage with high level decision makers in a professional business environment

Pipeline management

Must be able to manage all aspects of the sales and marketing process

Must be self-driven / self-managed with strong ability to drive sales and report to management proactively

Products:

Building Mix

Plaster Mix / Plaster Sand

Concrete Mix

Screed Mix

River Sand

Stone (13mm + 19mm)

Aggregate

Offering a variety of products that is suitable for your Building needs

Responsibilities:

Samples and info to all clients

Meetings with clients & ensuring that relationships are maintained

Obtain new clients

Conducting site visits where products are used/being supplied

Achieve monthly, quarterly and annual targets (these will be negotiated and revised from time to time)

Producing sales reports

Attending sales meetings

Managing sales pipeline

We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.

Please do not apply if you do not have Building Material Sales experience.

Why Should You Apply?

Join a well established Building Materials supplier

Competitive salary plus commission

An opportunity to be recognized and rewarded for hard work

Great team

Great management

Fantastic rewards / commission structure

Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.

Desired Skills:

Sales

Relationship Building

Building Materials

Cement Products

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

