Junior Sales Representative

Apr 14, 2021

Junior Sales Representative

Building materials company seeks a Junior Sales Representative

The Position: We’re looking for an energetic Sales Representative to be based permanently in Longmeadow. The pay range on offer is a Basic Salary between R8 000.00 to R10 000.00 Per Month+ Commission earnings.

How to Apply:
For your application to be considered, please email your CV, Payslip along with your Sales Track Record to Tatum Martin on [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable Building Material Sales experience will be contacted.

Requirements:

  • Completed Matric – essential
  • Completed Sales & Marketing Diploma or Certificate – highly beneficial
  • Own transport with a valid drivers license – a must have
  • 2+ years sales experience with Building Materials – essential
  • Cold Calling / Prospecting / Opportunity identification experience – a must have
  • Strong Customer relationship building and management
  • Must be well spoken and able to engage with high level decision makers in a professional business environment
  • Pipeline management
  • Must be able to manage all aspects of the sales and marketing process
  • Must be self-driven / self-managed with strong ability to drive sales and report to management proactively

Products:

  • Building Mix
  • Plaster Mix / Plaster Sand
  • Concrete Mix
  • Screed Mix
  • River Sand
  • Stone (13mm + 19mm)
  • Aggregate
  • Offering a variety of products that is suitable for your Building needs

Responsibilities:

  • Samples and info to all clients
  • Meetings with clients & ensuring that relationships are maintained
  • Obtain new clients
  • Conducting site visits where products are used/being supplied
  • Achieve monthly, quarterly and annual targets (these will be negotiated and revised from time to time)
  • Producing sales reports
  • Attending sales meetings
  • Managing sales pipeline

We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.

Please do not apply if you do not have Building Material Sales experience.

Why Should You Apply?

  • Join a well established Building Materials supplier
  • Competitive salary plus commission
  • An opportunity to be recognized and rewarded for hard work
  • Great team
  • Great management
  • Fantastic rewards / commission structure

Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.

Desired Skills:

  • Sales
  • Relationship Building
  • Building Materials
  • Cement Products

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

