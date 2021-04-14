Our client in FMCG is looking for the Manufacturing Analyst,
Key Outputs:
- Compile, assist and maintain mass balance systems for all cost centres.
- Ensure that paper transaction records are maintained and filed accordingly. Maintain back flushing process
- Training production staff to complete basic system transactions, to ensure that proper governance processes are followed. Assist in developing SOP’s in this regard as and when the need arises.
- Assist in identifying and elimination of critical variances in the different cost centres.
- Perform a statistical trend analyses on critical costs.
- Compile, extract all necessary reports from Oracle to assist relevant managers in making decisions.
- Confirming/or executing material issues and returns have been transacted in accordance with governance guidelines
- Work with the R&D, Technology and Quality teams to support the design of new systems and processes for the introduction of new products and the improvement of existing processes, from a cost analysis point of view.
- Perform data analysis, root-cause analysis and identify and implement process improvements to support issue resolution and optimizing production processes to eliminate losses, improve capacity, through put and conversion cost.
Requirements:
- Graduate with a 3-year degree/diploma in costing, administration or related fields. Matric or equivalent with relevant work experience would also be considered.
- Industry – FMCG experience is preferred