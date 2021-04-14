Manufacturing Analyst

Our client in FMCG is looking for the Manufacturing Analyst,

Key Outputs:

Compile, assist and maintain mass balance systems for all cost centres.

Ensure that paper transaction records are maintained and filed accordingly. Maintain back flushing process

Training production staff to complete basic system transactions, to ensure that proper governance processes are followed. Assist in developing SOP’s in this regard as and when the need arises.

Assist in identifying and elimination of critical variances in the different cost centres.

Perform a statistical trend analyses on critical costs.

Compile, extract all necessary reports from Oracle to assist relevant managers in making decisions.

Confirming/or executing material issues and returns have been transacted in accordance with governance guidelines

Work with the R&D, Technology and Quality teams to support the design of new systems and processes for the introduction of new products and the improvement of existing processes, from a cost analysis point of view.

Perform data analysis, root-cause analysis and identify and implement process improvements to support issue resolution and optimizing production processes to eliminate losses, improve capacity, through put and conversion cost.

Requirements:

Graduate with a 3-year degree/diploma in costing, administration or related fields. Matric or equivalent with relevant work experience would also be considered.

Industry – FMCG experience is preferred

