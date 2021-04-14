Medical Receptionist (EE) at Headhunters

Our client operating in the medical sector, is looking to employ a experienced Medical Receptionist.  This role is strictly EE.

 

Responsibilities:

  • Ensure a friendly experience for every patient from when the phone is answered on scheduling appointments to after the patient has left the rooms.
  • The booking of appointments and the receiving of patients into the rooms are done in a friendly but efficient manner.
  • The Administrator works as the Doctors’ right hand in ensuring that every patients’ experience is positive and all the behind the scenes doctor and patient administration is done in a courteous and efficient way, sticking to practice guidelines.

 

Attributes required:

  • Friendly, polite, welcoming, and efficient to all patients.
  • Reliable, efficient, responsible, and organised, with good interpersonal and organisational skills.
  • This person must be an all-rounder who is patient focused and always willing to go the extra mile for the patients and the Doctor and to help wherever needed in the practice.
  • Capable and trustworthy.

Skills:

Excellent computer skills. MedEDI (diary) and Practice Perfect experience would be preferable but not essential (can be trained), proficient in Word, with some typing skills.

 

Work hours:

No Saturdays (this could change depending on the practice’s future requirements)

08:00 to 17:00 with two late duties per week (maximum),where you will work to 18:00. 

 

