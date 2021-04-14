Medical Receptionist (EE) at Headhunters

Our client operating in the medical sector, is looking to employ a experienced Medical Receptionist. This role is strictly EE.

Responsibilities:

Ensure a friendly experience for every patient from when the phone is answered on scheduling appointments to after the patient has left the rooms.

The booking of appointments and the receiving of patients into the rooms are done in a friendly but efficient manner.

The Administrator works as the Doctors’ right hand in ensuring that every patients’ experience is positive and all the behind the scenes doctor and patient administration is done in a courteous and efficient way, sticking to practice guidelines.

Attributes required:

Friendly, polite, welcoming, and efficient to all patients.

Reliable, efficient, responsible, and organised, with good interpersonal and organisational skills.

This person must be an all-rounder who is patient focused and always willing to go the extra mile for the patients and the Doctor and to help wherever needed in the practice.

Capable and trustworthy.

Skills:

Excellent computer skills. MedEDI (diary) and Practice Perfect experience would be preferable but not essential (can be trained), proficient in Word, with some typing skills.

Work hours:

No Saturdays (this could change depending on the practice’s future requirements)

08:00 to 17:00 with two late duties per week (maximum),where you will work to 18:00.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

