Mid-Senior C#.Net Full Stack Developer (Contract) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A leading, Independent Management Consulting firm with offices in Century City urgently seeks a forward-thinking Mid-Senior C#.Net Full Stack Developer who is passionate about Software Engineering & enjoys the challenge of building complex systems. The ideal candidate must possess a BSc. Degree/Diploma in Computer Science or equivalent from an accredited tertiary institution with relevant Certifications, have 3-6 years’ suitable work experience, understand Code blocks, flow, IO, FileSystem, Serialization, lambdas, Idomatic pattersns & RegEx. Your tech toolset must include .Net, .Net Core, JavaScript, HTML, CSS, Angular 6 or later & you must display a commitment to collaborative problem solving, sophisticated design & quality products. Please note this is a Contract role.DUTIES:

Build C# based solutions including anything from back-end services to their client-end counterparts.

Build high-quality, innovative and fully performing software in compliance with best practice coding standards, current technology stack and technical design.

Design & develop these applications and coordinate with the rest of the team working on different layers of the solution’s architecture.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications –

BSc Computer Science OR Relevant Bachelors’ Degree / Diploma / recognised qualification from an accredited tertiary institution.

Relevant Certifications.

Experience/Skills –

3-6 Years of relevant working experience.

Ability to adhere to coding standards.

Knowledge of industry coding standards/guidelines.

Understanding basic coding concepts like Code blocks, flow, IO, FileSystem, Serialization, Configuration, Self-commenting code, Data access.

Understanding coding concepts and constructs like lambdas, Idomatic patterns and RegEx.

Understanding of OOP.

Understanding the difference between solution architecture and design.

Design principles and architectural and design patterns.

SDLC – Agile, Waterfall, ETC.

Knowledge of security concepts, tools and techniques.

Ability to define quality in context of software development.

Understanding of the different areas that affect development i.e., DevOps, UX, Data etc.

Tech Stack –

.NET specific will include (any of): MVC / WCF / WPF / Entity Framework

.NET Core

Web Services: REST / SOAP / GRPC / Protobuf

Cloud: 1 or More –

ü Amazon Web Services / Azure / Google Cloud

DevOps: 1 or More –

ü Azure / Jenkins / Bamboo / Gitlab CIHTML / CSS / JS (Must have)

Frontend: 1 or More –

ü Angular 6 or later / ReactJS / Vue

Testing: 1 or More –

ü NUnit / Selenium / Mockito / Cucumber

Containerisation: 1 or More –

ü Docker / Kubernetes / OpenShift / RancherOSATTRIBUTES:

Be comfortable with looking into other languages (Stepping outside your core language comfort zone).

Have the desire to continuously learn and knowledge share.

Developed behavioural skills and one-year people management.

Demonstrates a basic understanding of key strategy and structured problem-solving concepts.

Guides conversations by adapting behaviour towards the needs of the team.

Encourages co-operation and communication amongst teams.

Ability to present information and key points both visually and verbally.

Contributes and allows the business to operate and grow.

Provides meaningful input into the proposal development process.

Develops and manages client relationships.

Keeps up to date with technology trends and how it will affect the software engineering practices.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position