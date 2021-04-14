Paid Media Manager

My client a Travel Lifestyle company in Cape Town has an exciting new vacancy for a Paid Media Manager.

Description

We are looking for a detail-orientated Paid Media?Specialist?who has at least 2-3 years of experience in the day-to-day management of?paid?digital marketing campaigns which can include?paid?search, display and social advertising strategies. An in-depth knowledge of Google Ads, Google Analytics, Facebook Ads, LinkedIn for Business, SEO, programmatic display campaigns and more is mandatory.

Key objective/responsibility is to increase brand awareness among our global targets and assist in driving prospects to conversions by complimenting sales funnels with paid-for media. The role requires the ability to translate business goals into successful marketing campaigns and to initiate effective marketing campaigns online.

The Company’s corporate portfolio is predominantly with leading Financial Services partners and brands, especially those with a focus on high-net-worth (and UHNW) and mass affluent. The Company also has opportunities in a number of emerging sectors such as premium / luxury brands, Telecommunications, Media & Technology (TMT), and affiliate partnerships. Our corporate partners get a minimum 3x in return on investment as the Company’s services drive customer acquisition, engagement and retention for their brands.

Key Responsibilities

Design, Execute, and Maintain ROI-Focused Pay Per Click? & Paid Social campaigns

Conduct Thorough Keyword Analysis and keep ahead of keyword trends

Continually optimize PPC & Paid Social campaign components including keyword strategy, ad copy, bid prices, cost per conversion, cost per click,? audience optimization, etc.

Manage programmatic display campaigns

Assist in writing compelling Ad copy with a focus on driving conversions

Actively measure and execute A/B split testing for ad copy, landing pages, etc., to ensure optimal campaign performance

Compile monthly PPC & Paid Social Reports

Recommend any new content or landing pages that should be created in order to promote higher campaign performance

Set up Conversion Tracking & Retargeting Pixels

Conduct in-depth competitive analyses

SEO optimize all blog and landing page collateral

Be responsible for hitting target spend and performance of campaigns

Research to stay on top of the latest trends in PPC & Paid Social advertising

Requirements

Self Starter and Self Motivated Work Ethic

Critical, Forward Thinker

Google AdWords Certified

Google Analytics Certified

Experience with Google Tag Manager

Excellent written and verbal communications skills

Strong creative writing skills

Comfortable working with numbers, metrics and spreadsheets

Passionate about all things digital

Benefits

Our people are at the heart of the business and we have a culture of recognition and reward – both through regular appraisals but also annual Extra Mile Awards where we celebrate those who have gone that extra mile in their role. We also encourage all our staff to incorporate their aspirations and interests into their career at the Company and we are there every step of the way in supporting development.

All our employees also enjoy a range of benefits regardless of where they are based. Not only do we offer a remote work option, but employees also get 3 extra days of annual leave in their third year and an extra month of every 5 years. In line with these milestone lengths of service, we also operate a Loyalty Reward program – this is a bonus (although we prefer to refer to this as ‘extra spending money’) that is awarded once these milestones are reached. The thinking behind the program is that not only does it recognise and reward commitment and loyalty to the business, but it can also be used to fund the adventures to be had during sabbaticals – this is the main intention and driving force behind the program. We want to give our people extra spending money so that they can truly enjoy their sabbaticals.

Other benefits that The Company offers, specific to the South Africa office, range between access to ICAS Employee Health and Wellness (EHWP) services which are confidential and free for all employees to use, all the way through to various discounts on both travel and entertainment events (the latter is of course available regardless of location). There are also lots of social events throughout the year as well as a break-out room where employees can relax (or, if they wish, play one of the numerous games we provide!) whilst enjoying our latest fruit drop.

We also offer a company contribution towards medical aid, transport home for those working a late shift (applies to those who don’t have a car) and, one of our more popular perks, working holiday opportunities with the ability to work from any of our 20+ offices without taking annual leave.

