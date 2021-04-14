Personal Assistant at Full Circle

Our client, who is a leading distribution company in Wellington, Cape Town is looking for a Personal Assistant/ Administrator to assist the MD.
The successful candidate will have 3-5 years relevant experience
Have a drive and motivation to develop further
You will have strong administration skills and be willing and eager to learn.
Only candidates within 25 km radius of Wellington will be considered
Desired Skills:
- Personal Assistance
- Administrative Support
- Filing
- Typing
- Diary management
About The Employer:
Well established distribution company in Wellington