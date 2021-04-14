Personal Assistant at Full Circle

Our client, who is a leading distribution company in Wellington, Cape Town is looking for a Personal Assistant/ Administrator to assist the MD.

The successful candidate will have 3-5 years relevant experience

Have a drive and motivation to develop further

You will have strong administration skills and be willing and eager to learn.

Only candidates within 25 km radius of Wellington will be considered

Desired Skills:

Personal Assistance

Administrative Support

Filing

Typing

Diary management

About The Employer:

Well established distribution company in Wellington

Learn more/Apply for this position