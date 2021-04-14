PHP Developer

Apr 14, 2021

Are you a Software Developer skilled in PHP?
We have a two month assignment for you with the prospects of many more projects to follow, depending on your performance.
Our client is an innovative and entrepeneural company, who needs a portal to be developed as soon as possible.

Requirements
– 2+ years experience in PHP Development.
– Experienced in MySQL, relational database design and writing complex SQL queries.
– Previous experience in Twitter Bootstrap will be a plus and not essential
– Independant worker with self discipline
– Attention to detail required

Desired Skills:

  • PHP
  • Mysql
  • Bootstrap

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years

