POS Solution Architect at O’Brien Recruitment

POS Solution Architect

Brackenfell, Cape Town

Purpose of the Job

As a recognized authority in Point of Sale (POS) solutions, covering payments, billing, ordering, sales monitoring, multi-channel support, loyalty programmes, returns and pricing, cashier management etc., the solution architect strategically advises and shapes requirements for POS solutions and creates high-quality data, application and technology architectures in support of the business requirements and leads the realization of the design into the final solution implementation. Deep subject matter knowledge of POS-related technologies as applicable to the retail industry is essential.

Qualifications

Degree in Information Systems / B Sc Computer Science (or similar)

Experience

7 -10 yrs working experience within the IT industry

3 – 5 years experience with architecting POS Platforms

3 years experience with implementing POS solutions

5 years of Retail industry experience with an understanding of retail business processes

5+ years worked on projects across multiple applications, SAP and non-SAP

5+ years of experience with all aspects of IT projects from business analysis, architectures, system analysis, and design through development, testing, implementation, and production support (SDLC).

5+ years of Excellent design and architecture skills and a proven track record delivering well-designed complex enterprise-class systems.

3+ years of Excellent technical development and be able to mentor others to improve their design and development skills.

5+ years Identification and formulation of solution architecture and solution alternatives and their assessment.

5+ years Demonstrated expertise in a variety of application development methodologies and practices.

2-3 years Lead a team through an architectural development process and collaborate with application development teams, architects, and other members of the software development team.

2-3 years Experience with current research and standards in Solution Architecture.

3+ years Experience in high volume data and file processing, in real-time and batch integration environments

Knowledge and Skills

Architecture and solution design (UML, OO, SOA, etc.)

S/W frameworks and methodologies (Agile, TOGAF, etc.)

Solid track record in successful delivery solution architecture

Commercial & business understanding of retail industry desirable

Experience using RDBMS as well as NoSQL databases

Learn more/Apply for this position