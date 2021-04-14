POS Solution Architect at O’Brien Recruitment

POS Solution Architect
Brackenfell, Cape Town
Purpose of the Job
As a recognized authority in Point of Sale (POS) solutions, covering payments, billing, ordering, sales monitoring, multi-channel support, loyalty programmes, returns and pricing, cashier management etc., the solution architect strategically advises and shapes requirements for POS solutions and creates high-quality data, application and technology architectures in support of the business requirements and leads the realization of the design into the final solution implementation. Deep subject matter knowledge of POS-related technologies as applicable to the retail industry is essential.
Qualifications
Degree in Information Systems / B Sc Computer Science (or similar)
Experience
- 7 -10 yrs working experience within the IT industry
- 3 – 5 years experience with architecting POS Platforms
- 3 years experience with implementing POS solutions
- 5 years of Retail industry experience with an understanding of retail business processes
- 5+ years worked on projects across multiple applications, SAP and non-SAP
- 5+ years of experience with all aspects of IT projects from business analysis, architectures, system analysis, and design through development, testing, implementation, and production support (SDLC).
- 5+ years of Excellent design and architecture skills and a proven track record delivering well-designed complex enterprise-class systems.
- 3+ years of Excellent technical development and be able to mentor others to improve their design and development skills.
- 5+ years Identification and formulation of solution architecture and solution alternatives and their assessment.
- 5+ years Demonstrated expertise in a variety of application development methodologies and practices.
- 2-3 years Lead a team through an architectural development process and collaborate with application development teams, architects, and other members of the software development team.
- 2-3 years Experience with current research and standards in Solution Architecture.
- 3+ years Experience in high volume data and file processing, in real-time and batch integration environments
Knowledge and Skills
- Architecture and solution design (UML, OO, SOA, etc.)
- S/W frameworks and methodologies (Agile, TOGAF, etc.)
- Solid track record in successful delivery solution architecture
- Commercial & business understanding of retail industry desirable
- Experience using RDBMS as well as NoSQL databases