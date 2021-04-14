Procurement Specialist

Apr 14, 2021

To set internal goals to improve the cost and efficiency of the bussiness procurement operations. To support organizational strategy, goals and objectives by monitoring, developing and implementing purchasing/procurement policies

  • Support Operational Requirements by reviewing, comparing, evaluating, and recommending/approving products and services
  • Manage the Procurement Process and the Supply Base Efficiently and Effectively-: Assessing products, services and suppliers
  • Planning for the purchase of equipment, services, and supplies
  • Negotiate terms with suppliers such as price, quality of goods, deadlines, expectations, etc.
  • Work closely with the projects team to understand details of procurement requirements
  • Attend meetings with the compliance unit to ensure any contractual obligations are favorable to the Scheme
  • Managing inventories and maintaining accurate records
  • Maintaining and updating supplier database/information and contracts
  • Build and maintain effective relationships with all stakeholders
  • Focus on continuous improvement of the administrative processes

Desired Skills:

  • Contract Management
  • Stakeholder Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

