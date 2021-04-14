Procurement Specialist

To set internal goals to improve the cost and efficiency of the bussiness procurement operations. To support organizational strategy, goals and objectives by monitoring, developing and implementing purchasing/procurement policies

Support Operational Requirements by reviewing, comparing, evaluating, and recommending/approving products and services

Manage the Procurement Process and the Supply Base Efficiently and Effectively-: Assessing products, services and suppliers

Planning for the purchase of equipment, services, and supplies

Negotiate terms with suppliers such as price, quality of goods, deadlines, expectations, etc.

Work closely with the projects team to understand details of procurement requirements

Attend meetings with the compliance unit to ensure any contractual obligations are favorable to the Scheme

Managing inventories and maintaining accurate records

Maintaining and updating supplier database/information and contracts

Build and maintain effective relationships with all stakeholders

Focus on continuous improvement of the administrative processes

Desired Skills:

Contract Management

Stakeholder Management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position