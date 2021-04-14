Procurement Specialist

To set internal goals to improve the cost and efficiency of the bussiness procurement operations. To support organizational strategy, goals and objectives by monitoring, developing and implementing purchasing/procurement policies
- Support Operational Requirements by reviewing, comparing, evaluating, and recommending/approving products and services
- Manage the Procurement Process and the Supply Base Efficiently and Effectively-: Assessing products, services and suppliers
- Planning for the purchase of equipment, services, and supplies
- Negotiate terms with suppliers such as price, quality of goods, deadlines, expectations, etc.
- Work closely with the projects team to understand details of procurement requirements
- Attend meetings with the compliance unit to ensure any contractual obligations are favorable to the Scheme
- Managing inventories and maintaining accurate records
- Maintaining and updating supplier database/information and contracts
- Build and maintain effective relationships with all stakeholders
- Focus on continuous improvement of the administrative processes
Desired Skills:
- Contract Management
- Stakeholder Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree