Property Agent at Bristow talent & Associates

Apr 14, 2021

We are looking for a dynamic leasing admin and property agent to join our team… dealing with sales of units , entry and exit inspections , sorting out maintenance issues and getting units ready for delivery, professional well spoken individual that is well groomed and a people’s person. Previous experience In property rental is essential…

Job Responsibilities but not limited to:

  • Maintains property rentals by advertising and filling vacancies, negotiating and enforcing leases, updating lease renewals and maintaining and securing premises.
  • Attracts tenants by advertising vacancies, obtaining referrals from current tenants, explaining advantages of location and services, and showing units.
  • Contracts with tenants by negotiating leases and collecting security deposits.
  • Maintains property by investigating and resolving tenant complaints, enforcing rules of occupancy, inspecting vacant units and completing repairs & planning renovations
  • Maintains building systems by contracting for maintenance service and supervising repairs.
  • Secures property by contracting with security patrol service, installing and maintaining security devices, establishing and enforcing precautionary policies and procedures, and responding to emergencies.
  • Prepares reports by collecting, analyzing, and summarizing data and trends.
  • showing of office space,
  • rental Collections,
  • drawing up leases,
  • drawing and managing leases renewals and escalations,
  • dealing with bad debtors, payment plans & drawing up Acknowledge of debts & liaising with lawyers…
  • Assisting the accounts department…
  • Dealing with maintenance issues.
  • Marketing & social media

Property Manager Qualifications / Skills:

  • Motivation for sales
  • Negotiation
  • Familiarity with applicable local, laws and regulations
  • High level of organization and attention to detail
  • Competence with office management software
  • Professionalism
  • Internal communication

Education, Experience, and Licensing Requirements:

  • High school diploma
  • 3-5 years’ experience in real estate or sales
  • 1-3 years’ management experience a plus
  • Solid knowledge of office software such as Microsoft Outlook, Excel, and Word and pastel

Desired Skills:

  • Lease agreements
  • Property inventory
  • Property Management
  • Leases
  • Real Estate Market
  • Commercial Lettings
  • Lettings Administration
  • Lettings Management
  • sales

