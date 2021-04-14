Property Agent at Bristow talent & Associates

We are looking for a dynamic leasing admin and property agent to join our team… dealing with sales of units , entry and exit inspections , sorting out maintenance issues and getting units ready for delivery, professional well spoken individual that is well groomed and a people’s person. Previous experience In property rental is essential…
Job Responsibilities but not limited to:
- Maintains property rentals by advertising and filling vacancies, negotiating and enforcing leases, updating lease renewals and maintaining and securing premises.
- Attracts tenants by advertising vacancies, obtaining referrals from current tenants, explaining advantages of location and services, and showing units.
- Contracts with tenants by negotiating leases and collecting security deposits.
- Maintains property by investigating and resolving tenant complaints, enforcing rules of occupancy, inspecting vacant units and completing repairs & planning renovations
- Maintains building systems by contracting for maintenance service and supervising repairs.
- Secures property by contracting with security patrol service, installing and maintaining security devices, establishing and enforcing precautionary policies and procedures, and responding to emergencies.
- Prepares reports by collecting, analyzing, and summarizing data and trends.
- showing of office space,
- rental Collections,
- drawing up leases,
- drawing and managing leases renewals and escalations,
- dealing with bad debtors, payment plans & drawing up Acknowledge of debts & liaising with lawyers…
- Assisting the accounts department…
- Dealing with maintenance issues.
- Marketing & social media
Property Manager Qualifications / Skills:
- Motivation for sales
- Negotiation
- Familiarity with applicable local, laws and regulations
- High level of organization and attention to detail
- Competence with office management software
- Professionalism
- Internal communication
Education, Experience, and Licensing Requirements:
- High school diploma
- 3-5 years’ experience in real estate or sales
- 1-3 years’ management experience a plus
- Solid knowledge of office software such as Microsoft Outlook, Excel, and Word and pastel
Desired Skills:
- Lease agreements
- Property inventory
- Property Management
- Leases
- Real Estate Market
- Commercial Lettings
- Lettings Administration
- Lettings Management
- sales