Quality Manager

Apr 14, 2021

Our client in manufacturing and distribution is looking for a Quality Manager to manage the maintenance of all facilities, plant and equipment cost effectively and timeously,

RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Maintain Preventative Maintenance (PM) schedules in accordance with the SLA for all equipment and services
  • Create Quality Cards and sample jobs across different disciplines to check
  • Follow up on the creation of PCMs for jobs created from PM
  • Monitor the execution of work and implement corrective measures on deviations. Eg, incorrect use of tools
  • Conduct random weekly verifications on work done and report on abnormalities.
  • Ensure that PM tasks are conducted efficiently and optimally with the use of human, tools and equipment resources.
  • Ensure Quality Cards are completed after proper inspection has been carried out.
  • Attach relevant documentation into SAP and use the server folders to documents related to quality checks and IMS documents
  • To manage maintenance on client equipment, assets and people for evaluation and resolution when work is performed by the organisation’s employees or contractors

QUALIFICATION AND EXPERIENCE:

  • N3 – N6 in Engineering or Project Management or Operations Management
  • Matric (Senior Certificate)
  • Valid SA Drivers’ License
  • 3 – 5 Years relevant experience in maintenance planning, project management and knowledge of financial management principles
  • Maintenance planning, project management skills

