Quality Manager

Our client in manufacturing and distribution is looking for a Quality Manager to manage the maintenance of all facilities, plant and equipment cost effectively and timeously,

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Maintain Preventative Maintenance (PM) schedules in accordance with the SLA for all equipment and services

Create Quality Cards and sample jobs across different disciplines to check

Follow up on the creation of PCMs for jobs created from PM

Monitor the execution of work and implement corrective measures on deviations. Eg, incorrect use of tools

Conduct random weekly verifications on work done and report on abnormalities.

Ensure that PM tasks are conducted efficiently and optimally with the use of human, tools and equipment resources.

Ensure Quality Cards are completed after proper inspection has been carried out.

Attach relevant documentation into SAP and use the server folders to documents related to quality checks and IMS documents

To manage maintenance on client equipment, assets and people for evaluation and resolution when work is performed by the organisation’s employees or contractors

QUALIFICATION AND EXPERIENCE:

N3 – N6 in Engineering or Project Management or Operations Management

Matric (Senior Certificate)

Valid SA Drivers’ License

3 – 5 Years relevant experience in maintenance planning, project management and knowledge of financial management principles

Maintenance planning, project management skills

Learn more/Apply for this position