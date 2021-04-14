Our client in manufacturing and distribution is looking for a Quality Manager to manage the maintenance of all facilities, plant and equipment cost effectively and timeously,
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Maintain Preventative Maintenance (PM) schedules in accordance with the SLA for all equipment and services
- Create Quality Cards and sample jobs across different disciplines to check
- Follow up on the creation of PCMs for jobs created from PM
- Monitor the execution of work and implement corrective measures on deviations. Eg, incorrect use of tools
- Conduct random weekly verifications on work done and report on abnormalities.
- Ensure that PM tasks are conducted efficiently and optimally with the use of human, tools and equipment resources.
- Ensure Quality Cards are completed after proper inspection has been carried out.
- Attach relevant documentation into SAP and use the server folders to documents related to quality checks and IMS documents
- To manage maintenance on client equipment, assets and people for evaluation and resolution when work is performed by the organisation’s employees or contractors
QUALIFICATION AND EXPERIENCE:
- N3 – N6 in Engineering or Project Management or Operations Management
- Matric (Senior Certificate)
- Valid SA Drivers’ License
- 3 – 5 Years relevant experience in maintenance planning, project management and knowledge of financial management principles
- Maintenance planning, project management skills