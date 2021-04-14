Insurance Company seeks mature lady to be the Office Lady / Receptionist.
Excellent telephone technique , answering calls , speaking to clients, making appointments for the brokers .
Using X-plan as a data base for client information , updating details, and uploading documents on x-plan.
Typing Wills, Letters, Financial documents , Minutes of meetings .
Filing , control of stationary budget and office refreshments
Travelling in company vehicle to drop, pick up documents . ( must have a licence)
Desired Skills:
- Telephone Skills
- Afrikaans
- Reception desk
- Assist Visitors
- Receptionist Duties
- Booking Management
- Stationery and office supplies
- Maintain Reception Area
- Assisting Visitors
- Maintaining Reception Area
- Reception
- Reception Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
- 5 to 10 years Switchboard / Reception
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric