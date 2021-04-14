Receptionist

Apr 14, 2021

Insurance Company seeks mature lady to be the Office Lady / Receptionist.

Excellent telephone technique , answering calls , speaking to clients, making appointments for the brokers .

Using X-plan as a data base for client information , updating details, and uploading documents on x-plan.

Typing Wills, Letters, Financial documents , Minutes of meetings .

Filing , control of stationary budget and office refreshments

Travelling in company vehicle to drop, pick up documents . ( must have a licence)

Desired Skills:

  • Telephone Skills
  • Afrikaans
  • Reception desk
  • Assist Visitors
  • Receptionist Duties
  • Booking Management
  • Stationery and office supplies
  • Maintain Reception Area
  • Assisting Visitors
  • Maintaining Reception Area
  • Reception
  • Reception Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
  • 5 to 10 years Switchboard / Reception

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

