Sales Account Management at GoldenRule

The Role: Responsible for the management of the full sales cycle for defined vertical and Customer base. Accountable to achieve or exceed the full Revenue target. Responsible to ensure Data Quality and integrity on Sales force is kept at the agreed [URL Removed] and Experience: NQF 6: 3 year Degree/ Diploma/ National Diploma in IT/Engineering or Commerce5 years ICT sales experience OR Grade 12 with 7 years ICT sales experience.Develop, review, communicate and monitor an effective client strategy as per the MSA

methodology

Effectively manage the sales activities to meet agreed targets and corporate objectives within the agreed budgets

Manage accounts by monitoring the level of client satisfaction at regular intervals or after each significant delivery of a product or service

Drive a culture of accountability, manage by objective and build a high-performance team driven by customer satisfaction

Design and execute on the account planKey Accountabilities: Developing and implementing account plan or strategy

People / Team Leadership

Decision Making

Meeting customer expectations

Communication and Impact

Job Match

