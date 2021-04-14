Senior Business Analyst with DevOps – Pretoria/ Home – UP TO R700 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

An Internationally renowned, premium motor house based in Pretoria is URGENTLY looking to hire a highly skilled Senior Business Analyst to join their team rotating between Home and Office.

The role comes with flexibility to work from home and travel abroad to international locations. Excellent communication skills required, people person and team player traits are imperative.

You will be required to implement advanced strategies for gathering, reviewing and analysing functional and technical requirements. Prioritize requirements and create conceptual prototypes and mock-ups as well as to master strategic business process modelling, traceability and quality management techniques.

If you are a self-starter capable of driving multiple projects to successful conclusion and able to acquire new skills in a fast paced, dynamic environment, look no further! APPLY NOW!

Requirements and Experience with the following is important:

5 years overall BA experience

Business Case

AS IS

RESTful APIs

Cloud Services

Postman

Devops knowledge

Agile

Reference Number for this position is GZ52572 which is a long term contract position based in Pretoria offering a rate of between R550 and R700 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

