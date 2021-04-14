Senior Conveyancing Secretary

Apr 14, 2021

POSITION: Senior Conveyancing Secretary
LOCATION: Pretoria East
TYPE: Permanent, Full-day
SALARY: R20 000 – R30 000 p/m CTC
STARTING DATE: ASAP/Immediately

A law firm in Pretoria East is looking for a Senior Correspondent Conveyancing Secretary to join their team. Use #CSEC as a reference when applying for the position.

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Gr 12 / matric
  • At least 10-15 years conveyancing (transfer & bond registration) experience;
  • Correspondent Conveyancing Secretary
  • Experience with bond registrations, E4, Ghostpractice, Lexpro, MyAttorney, and Easysell will be an advantage.
  • Will be responsible for one large correspondent account
  • Transport experience is needed.
  • Bonds experience with any bank not essential but beneficial
  • Well-spoken in English
  • Good communication skills;
  • Strong administrative abilities;
  • Must perform well in a group structure;
  • Proficient in Microsoft Word, Excel, and Outlook
  • Ability to perform well under high pressure;

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Independently handling of bond registration and transfers from receipt of inception to finalization of the matter
  • Will be responsible for one large correspondent account
  • Drafting of Transfers and bond registration documents
  • Liaison with banks, clients, Deeds Office and other law firms
  • General conveyancing secretarial duties

APPLICATION

  • To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed]
  • Use #CSEC as a reference in the subject line of your email;
  • Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)
  • A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)
  • Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)
  • Copy of ID
  • Copy of qualifications & certificates
  • Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.
  • If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.

Desired Skills:

  • Correspondent Conveyancing Secretary
  • Bond Registrations
  • Ghostpractice
  • Lexpro
  • MyAttorney
  • Transport experience needed
  • Bonds experience with any bank
  • Independently handle bond registration & transfers
  • Will handle one large correspondence account
  • Liaison with clients/deeds office/banks/ other law firma

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position