POSITION: Senior Conveyancing Secretary
LOCATION: Pretoria East
TYPE: Permanent, Full-day
SALARY: R20 000 – R30 000 p/m CTC
STARTING DATE: ASAP/Immediately
A law firm in Pretoria East is looking for a Senior Correspondent Conveyancing Secretary to join their team. Use #CSEC as a reference when applying for the position.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Gr 12 / matric
- At least 10-15 years conveyancing (transfer & bond registration) experience;
- Correspondent Conveyancing Secretary
- Experience with bond registrations, E4, Ghostpractice, Lexpro, MyAttorney, and Easysell will be an advantage.
- Will be responsible for one large correspondent account
- Transport experience is needed.
- Bonds experience with any bank not essential but beneficial
- Well-spoken in English
- Good communication skills;
- Strong administrative abilities;
- Must perform well in a group structure;
- Proficient in Microsoft Word, Excel, and Outlook
- Ability to perform well under high pressure;
DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Independently handling of bond registration and transfers from receipt of inception to finalization of the matter
- Will be responsible for one large correspondent account
- Drafting of Transfers and bond registration documents
- Liaison with banks, clients, Deeds Office and other law firms
- General conveyancing secretarial duties
APPLICATION
- To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed]
- Use #CSEC as a reference in the subject line of your email;
- Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)
- A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)
- Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)
- Copy of ID
- Copy of qualifications & certificates
- Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.
- If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.
Desired Skills:
- Correspondent Conveyancing Secretary
- Bond Registrations
- Ghostpractice
- Lexpro
- MyAttorney
- Transport experience needed
- Bonds experience with any bank
- Independently handle bond registration & transfers
- Will handle one large correspondence account
- Liaison with clients/deeds office/banks/ other law firma
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate