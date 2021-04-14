Senior Conveyancing Secretary

POSITION: Senior Conveyancing Secretary

LOCATION: Pretoria East

TYPE: Permanent, Full-day

SALARY: R20 000 – R30 000 p/m CTC

STARTING DATE: ASAP/Immediately

A law firm in Pretoria East is looking for a Senior Correspondent Conveyancing Secretary to join their team. Use #CSEC as a reference when applying for the position.

REQUIREMENTS:

Gr 12 / matric

At least 10-15 years conveyancing (transfer & bond registration) experience;

Correspondent Conveyancing Secretary

Experience with bond registrations, E4, Ghostpractice, Lexpro, MyAttorney, and Easysell will be an advantage.

Will be responsible for one large correspondent account

Transport experience is needed.

Bonds experience with any bank not essential but beneficial

Well-spoken in English

Good communication skills;

Strong administrative abilities;

Must perform well in a group structure;

Proficient in Microsoft Word, Excel, and Outlook

Ability to perform well under high pressure;

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Independently handling of bond registration and transfers from receipt of inception to finalization of the matter

Will be responsible for one large correspondent account

Drafting of Transfers and bond registration documents

Liaison with banks, clients, Deeds Office and other law firms

General conveyancing secretarial duties

APPLICATION

To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed]

Use #CSEC as a reference in the subject line of your email;

Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)

A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)

Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)

Copy of ID

Copy of qualifications & certificates

Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.

If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.

Desired Skills:

Correspondent Conveyancing Secretary

Bond Registrations

Ghostpractice

Lexpro

MyAttorney

Transport experience needed

Bonds experience with any bank

Independently handle bond registration & transfers

Will handle one large correspondence account

Liaison with clients/deeds office/banks/ other law firma

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position