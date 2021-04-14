Senior Integration Engineer at GoldenRule

The Role: As an Integration Support Engineer, you would be required to work within our team helping to build out, maintain, monitor and troubleshoot our infrastructure. Ideally, you must be equipped and able to work in a complex, dynamic and rapidly expanding [URL Removed] and Experience: QUALIFICATIONS:
Matric
IT-related tertiary qualification
Certified IBM WebSphere MQ Administrator
Linux or Windows certificationEXPERIENCE:
Minimum 5 years working with Linux, Windows and AIX Environments
Minimum 5 years with IBM WebSphere Broker and MQ
Minimum 5 years with SQL databases (preferable not essential)
Minimum 5 years Production and standby support
Minimum 5 years Custom scripting
Minimum 5 years Installation, configuration, testing and maintaining operating systems, application software and system management tools
Minimum 5 years of Incident management
Minimum 3 years DevOps duties
Minimum 3 years MentoringKNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS:
SQL Databases (MS SQL, MySQL)
SDLC
Agile Methodologies(SCRUM, LEAN, Kanban)
System Administration (Microsoft / Linux)
Process engineering
Scripting
Production Infrastructure Support
Production Application Systems Support
Virtualisation
LAN and WAN
Infrastructure Security (Active Directory, Firewall, File / Folder Permissions, OS user management, Access Control List, TLS certificates)
Managing DHCP, DNS, FTP, SFTP, HTTP and HTTPS
Enterprise Integration Patterns
JOB OBJECTIVES
Design, prototype and build new infrastructure as per requirements
Perform day to day support coverage of Systems
Partner and collaborate with other IT engineers as necessary
Manage deployments change management from environment to environment
Evaluate the existing systems and provide the technical direction for continuous improvement
Mentor and give support to junior system engineers