Senior Integration Engineer at GoldenRule

The Role: As an Integration Support Engineer, you would be required to work within our team helping to build out, maintain, monitor and troubleshoot our infrastructure. Ideally, you must be equipped and able to work in a complex, dynamic and rapidly expanding [URL Removed] and Experience: QUALIFICATIONS:

Matric

IT-related tertiary qualification

Certified IBM WebSphere MQ Administrator

Linux or Windows certificationEXPERIENCE:

Minimum 5 years working with Linux, Windows and AIX Environments

Minimum 5 years with IBM WebSphere Broker and MQ

Minimum 5 years with SQL databases (preferable not essential)

Minimum 5 years Production and standby support

Minimum 5 years Custom scripting

Minimum 5 years Installation, configuration, testing and maintaining operating systems, application software and system management tools

Minimum 5 years of Incident management

Minimum 3 years DevOps duties

Minimum 3 years MentoringKNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS:

SQL Databases (MS SQL, MySQL)

SDLC

Agile Methodologies(SCRUM, LEAN, Kanban)

System Administration (Microsoft / Linux)

Process engineering

Scripting

Production Infrastructure Support

Production Application Systems Support

Virtualisation

LAN and WAN

Infrastructure Security (Active Directory, Firewall, File / Folder Permissions, OS user management, Access Control List, TLS certificates)

Managing DHCP, DNS, FTP, SFTP, HTTP and HTTPS

Enterprise Integration Patterns

JOB OBJECTIVES

Design, prototype and build new infrastructure as per requirements

Perform day to day support coverage of Systems

Partner and collaborate with other IT engineers as necessary

Manage deployments change management from environment to environment

Evaluate the existing systems and provide the technical direction for continuous improvement

Mentor and give support to junior system engineers

