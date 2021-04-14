Senior IOS Developer – Midrand – Contract – R750 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

This German multinational company within the automotive industry offers exposure to the latest technologies available and real time solutions in a work hard play hard environment.

Requirements:

Degree in IT/Computer Science

8+ years of experience building native IOS applications

Excellent expertise in mobile development in Swift, Kotlin or Flutter

Experience in writing high quality code backed by automated tests.

Good knowledge in agile methodologies and tools (e.g. Jira, github).

A feeling for scalable solutions and performance of code.

Responsibilities:

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements as well as ensure that all steps in the Development Cycle are executed accordingly.

Ensure that all processes are investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements.

Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.

Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.

Building native iOS applications in Swift that have multiple screens and handle login and authentication

Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation.

Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users.

Strong Presentation skills.

Should be willing to deal with (talk to) our customers. In most cases they will be foreign customers and language barriers might exist.

Ability to work as part of a team, inter- dependant as well as independently and submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality.

Desired Skills:

Jira

github

Swift

Kotlin

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

