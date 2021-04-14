Senior IOS Developer – Semi Remote – Contract – R750 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A well-known automotive industry based in Midrand is seeking an experienced Senior iOS developer to join their team in building mobile applications for a world class brand.

You are expected to develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements as well as ensure that all steps in the Development Cycle are executed accordingly.

You will need to ensure that all processes are investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements and have a strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation.

Requirements:

Degree in IT/Computer Science

8+ years of experience building native IOS applications

Excellent expertise in mobile development in Swift, Kotlin or Flutter

Experience in writing high quality code backed by automated tests.

Good knowledge in agile methodologies and tools (e.g. Jira, github).

A feeling for scalable solutions and performance of code.

Reference Number for this position is SJ51850. This is a Contract position Semi-Remote offering a cost to company salary of R750 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Email Showmona Juggernath on [Email Address Removed] or alternatively call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities that you may be seeking.

Desired Skills:

Swift

Kotlin

Flutter

Jira

github

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

