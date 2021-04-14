Senior Software Developer at Ntice Search

My client, an established financial services provider, is looking for a Software Developer to join their team. You will be expected to interact with various stakeholders including business owners, project managers, their IOT company, their AI/ML company, among others. You should be willing to challenge yourself and your thinking but still live in the practical. Duties:

In-house development on several platforms including Forms, Web and Mobile

Architecture design and development including SQL

Requirements:

A minimum of 5 years’ experience as a software developer, software engineer or similar role

Current experience with Microsoft technologies, specifically C#, .Net and Microsoft SQL

Microsoft certification (e.g. MCSD) or BSc degree

Experience with Unix shell, Docker, Kafka and Python will be highly beneficial

Current experience with web and mobile development. Experience with ASP.Net MVC, React, React Native a plus

Strong organisational and interpersonal skills

Excellent problem-solving skills

Customer focused

Comfortable managing the interface into the broader business

A questioning mindset for “the way it has always been done”

An ability to understand complex structures with many moving parts

