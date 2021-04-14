Senior Software Developer Team Lead

POSITION: Senior Software Developer Team Lead

LOCATION: Johannesburg Office South Africa

TYPE: Permanent

SALARY: Market-related

JOB PURPOSE:

To build, integrate new software applications and customise existing ones, both through your actual development and through the management of the developers.

DESIRED SKILLS & EXPERIENCE

Bachelor’s degree in computer science or a related field, with 5 years or more OR industry experience (or 10 years’ experience if no degree)

Experience leading or managing a team of developers

Preference will be given to candidates with industry experience related to the online gaming/gambling industry

Ability to work shifts and weekends when required

Expert knowledge of C# / PHP and at least one other programming language

Experience interacting with customers, external partners, and business stakeholders

Strong portfolio demonstrating your programming and design skills

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Team Leader:

Guide team development efforts towards successful project delivery

Provide technical leadership to teammates through coaching and mentorship

Maintain high standards of software quality within the team by establishing good practices and habits

External stakeholder management: Meeting with internal managers and external companies, developing plans and next steps, ensuring companyProgramming & design skill brand image to be upheld throughout

Ensure adequate preparations are undertaken for new projects. E., to be fully scoped with risks identified from the outset

Implement and carry out effective Q/A processes for all pieces of work

Time and project management of all staff/projects to ensure timeous completion

Adhere to high-quality development principles while delivering solutions on-time and on-budgetSoftware Development:

Multilingual knowledge

Write original code and update existing code, ensuring that all code meets program requirements

Optimize new and existing programs for mobile use, including Apple, Android and Windows smartphones and tablets

Creating and implementing design plans

Analysing code segments regularly

Ensure all new software functions smoothly across various programs and platforms, including Microsoft and Apple products and mobile systems

Perform intensive testing of all new and existing programs to ensure they are free of errors and function as intended

Keeping up-to-date with industry trends and technology developments

APPLICATION

To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed] Or [Email Address Removed]

Use #SSDEV as a reference in the subject line of your email.

Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)

A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)

Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)

Copy of ID

Copy of qualifications & certificates

Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.

If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

