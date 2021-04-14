Senior Software Developer Team Lead

Apr 14, 2021

POSITION: Senior Software Developer Team Lead
LOCATION: Johannesburg Office South Africa
TYPE: Permanent
SALARY: Market-related

JOB PURPOSE:
To build, integrate new software applications and customise existing ones, both through your actual development and through the management of the developers.

DESIRED SKILLS & EXPERIENCE

  • Bachelor’s degree in computer science or a related field, with 5 years or more OR industry experience (or 10 years’ experience if no degree)
  • Experience leading or managing a team of developers
  • Preference will be given to candidates with industry experience related to the online gaming/gambling industry
  • Ability to work shifts and weekends when required
  • Expert knowledge of C# / PHP and at least one other programming language
  • Experience interacting with customers, external partners, and business stakeholders
  • Strong portfolio demonstrating your programming and design skills

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:
Team Leader:

  • Guide team development efforts towards successful project delivery
  • Provide technical leadership to teammates through coaching and mentorship
  • Maintain high standards of software quality within the team by establishing good practices and habits
  • External stakeholder management: Meeting with internal managers and external companies, developing plans and next steps, ensuring companyProgramming & design skill brand image to be upheld throughout
  • Ensure adequate preparations are undertaken for new projects. E., to be fully scoped with risks identified from the outset
  • Implement and carry out effective Q/A processes for all pieces of work
  • Time and project management of all staff/projects to ensure timeous completion
  • Adhere to high-quality development principles while delivering solutions on-time and on-budgetSoftware Development:
  • Multilingual knowledge
  • Write original code and update existing code, ensuring that all code meets program requirements
  • Optimize new and existing programs for mobile use, including Apple, Android and Windows smartphones and tablets
  • Creating and implementing design plans
  • Analysing code segments regularly
  • Ensure all new software functions smoothly across various programs and platforms, including Microsoft and Apple products and mobile systems
  • Perform intensive testing of all new and existing programs to ensure they are free of errors and function as intended
  • Keeping up-to-date with industry trends and technology developments

APPLICATION

  • To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed] Or [Email Address Removed]
  • Use #SSDEV as a reference in the subject line of your email.
  • Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)
  • A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)
  • Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)
  • Copy of ID
  • Copy of qualifications & certificates
  • Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.
  • If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • PHP
  • Software Development
  • External Stakeholder Management
  • Team Management
  • Project Management
  • Project Planning
  • Programming & design skills
  • Maintain high standards of software quality
  • Ability to work shifts and weekends when required
  • Full SDLC Cycle
  • ISTQB certified
  • Gambling industry
  • casino industry

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

