POSITION: Senior Software Developer Team Lead
LOCATION: Johannesburg Office South Africa
TYPE: Permanent
SALARY: Market-related
JOB PURPOSE:
To build, integrate new software applications and customise existing ones, both through your actual development and through the management of the developers.
DESIRED SKILLS & EXPERIENCE
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science or a related field, with 5 years or more OR industry experience (or 10 years’ experience if no degree)
- Experience leading or managing a team of developers
- Preference will be given to candidates with industry experience related to the online gaming/gambling industry
- Ability to work shifts and weekends when required
- Expert knowledge of C# / PHP and at least one other programming language
- Experience interacting with customers, external partners, and business stakeholders
- Strong portfolio demonstrating your programming and design skills
DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:
Team Leader:
- Guide team development efforts towards successful project delivery
- Provide technical leadership to teammates through coaching and mentorship
- Maintain high standards of software quality within the team by establishing good practices and habits
- External stakeholder management: Meeting with internal managers and external companies, developing plans and next steps, ensuring companyProgramming & design skill brand image to be upheld throughout
- Ensure adequate preparations are undertaken for new projects. E., to be fully scoped with risks identified from the outset
- Implement and carry out effective Q/A processes for all pieces of work
- Time and project management of all staff/projects to ensure timeous completion
- Adhere to high-quality development principles while delivering solutions on-time and on-budgetSoftware Development:
- Multilingual knowledge
- Write original code and update existing code, ensuring that all code meets program requirements
- Optimize new and existing programs for mobile use, including Apple, Android and Windows smartphones and tablets
- Creating and implementing design plans
- Analysing code segments regularly
- Ensure all new software functions smoothly across various programs and platforms, including Microsoft and Apple products and mobile systems
- Perform intensive testing of all new and existing programs to ensure they are free of errors and function as intended
- Keeping up-to-date with industry trends and technology developments
APPLICATION
- To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed] Or [Email Address Removed]
- Use #SSDEV as a reference in the subject line of your email.
- Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)
- A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)
- Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)
- Copy of ID
- Copy of qualifications & certificates
- Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.
- If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- PHP
- Software Development
- External Stakeholder Management
- Team Management
- Project Management
- Project Planning
- Programming & design skills
- Maintain high standards of software quality
- Ability to work shifts and weekends when required
- Full SDLC Cycle
- ISTQB certified
- Gambling industry
- casino industry
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years