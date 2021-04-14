Senior Systems Business Analyst – Sandton – Contract – R650 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A leading Insurance Company is currently seeking highly competent Senior Systems Business Analysts (x3).
You will be responsible for managing the development cycle from inception to implementation of a project. Create specifications to meet/improve Operation requirements/processes within the bespoke or new applications and run independently with projects, enhancements, and production issues.
Do not miss an opportunity to join this ever growing fast-paced and dynamic environment that provides innovative products!
Requirements:
- BSc Computer Science/BCom Information Systems/Similar
- BA Certification or BA Diploma or Advanced BA
- Compass Training (Advantageous)
- 5 – 6 years of Business Analysis and Integration experience
- SQL experience
- Extensive experience working with WEB services
- Experience in UX and UI design
- Development Methodologies
- Domain Modelling and API experience (would be advantageous)
Responsibilities:
- Projects involve the design/enhancement of Digital applications including the interfaces from the WEB applications to following systems Paradigm, Compass, Notification Engine and Frontline
- Co-ordinate activities with the development team and other teams with regards to interfaces
- Business (and where applicable, technical) requirements gathering and analysis, ensuring business requirements and expectations are met, and that all possible scenarios are covered
- Generate analysis documentation (including the creation of functional specifications and prototypes) according to team best practices and standards
- Conduct functional specification walkthroughs with developers and to monitor the development process in order to meet deadlines. Facilitate Client-walkthroughs JAD sessions and sign-off of Functional Specification with business owners to ensure business requirements have been met
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- WEB services
- UX
- UI
- API
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree