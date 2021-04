Social Media Marketing and Personal Assistant – Ref 20678

Introduction

Excelled opportunity in the fibre / telecommunications industry. Newly created position in an existing and stable company.

Duties & Responsibilities

Responsibilities

Marketing & social media – 50%

Office Admin (travel bookings, office equipment, printers etc) 15%

Facilities (coordinate maintenance) 15%

PA/admin & reporting work for the MD and the FM – 20%

Desired Experience & Qualification

Requirements:

Matric

Social Medial Administration experience

General Secretarial / Personal Assistant experience

Package & Remuneration

R15 000 to R25 000 + Pension, 2/3 medical aid company contribution, performance bonus

Desired Skills:

social media marketing

social media management

administration

PA

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

