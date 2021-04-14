Storeman Pretoria North / Rosslyn – Ref: 20497

Duties

To administer, control and maintain accurate stock levels of the store. Ensure that the administration system is well maintained at all times.

Goods in – Receive goods into the company using the appropriate software.

Ensuring all paperwork is correct and goods received are in good order, assisting admin staff to ensure that accurate stocks are held on site.

Store Keeping – Ensure a FIFO stock rotation system is operated, keep the stores in a clean and safe working condition and store goods in the right location in order to maximise sales and minimise waste.

Stock checks – Support our workshop team by carrying out physical stock checks when necessary and maintain a high standard of stock accuracy within the warehouse

Housekeeping – Maintain the warehouse and site to a safe and clean standard to ensure ease of availability of stock, keep the site clean and tidy to ensure safe working practices and to allow the site to function efficiently and comply with safety legislation.

Workshop – Issue stock to workshop as per job card and record issued stock on the computer system.

Transport Activities – Assist in the breakdown process to ensure that goods are dispatched to the relevant person in charge of the breakdown on a right first time basis.

Responsible to place orders with approved suppliers in compliance with stock requisitions.

Requirements

Matric

Own transport

Min 5 years relevant stores experience

Package & Remuneration

R10 000 to R13 000 CTC per month neg on experience

