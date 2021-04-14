Systems Application Specialist II at GoldenRule

The Role: To partner the with the IT Manager and the application teams to ensure the delivery of quality systems solutions within a contained environment in order to satisfy business requirements in line with the business [URL Removed] and Experience: MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Matric

3-year IT qualification

3 ?? 5 years relevant IT experience (Oracle experience will be beneficial)

2 ?? 3 years development / functional experience in an IT application environment

BY / JDA fulfilment and/or LDE application knowledge

Project Management skills

Working knowledge Retail / Supply ChainKey Accountabilities: COMPETENCIES

Drive the implementation of technology strategy based on business needs / requirements on initiatives of reasonable complexity and awareness of architecture / integration dependencies (but will be slightly more narrow and specialised)

Knowledge of Woolworths IT landscape, including systemic understanding of key business linkages and dependencies

Aware of and responsive to internal and external events and influences on the technical landscape

Ability to research technology-related concepts, trends and best practices, and apply findings

Demonstrates a results-oriented mindset in planning and implementing activities / projects

Clearly defines objectives and translates them into workable activitiesPlans with a realistic sense of the time and resource demands involved, maintaining awareness of the interrelationships between own and other activities / project

Anticipates potential obstacles and their impact on the accomplishment of goals and timelines and propose / take corrective action where required

Monitors and tracks progress to ensure delivery of all planned commitments, and keeps the appropriate people informed

Listens attentively and checks understanding of the message being received

Prepares clear, well-structured presentations using a variety of tools and techniques

Prepares written reports and briefs and communicates ideas clearly

Speaks fluently in team meetings when presenting informationJOB SPECIFICATION

Provides input into ITS strategy and relevant systems strategy

Collaborates with the IT manager and ensures input into the one-year operating plan and projects priority plan in line with ITS strategy and relevant business requirements

Provides input into systems related Risk Management Strategies and risk mitigation

Support Systems Manager in the drafting of Technology Roadmaps

Collaborate with Architects, Infrastructure, Systems Applications Specialists, System Analysts and Analyst Programmers across WW IT

Delivers quality systems solutions that meet the business

Provide input and guidance to the IT manager and the application teams to ensure identification and delivery of system solutions

Solution design / design reviews to ensure E2E systems integrity

Keeps up to date with best practice and the latest developments

Proactively update ITS and the business where relevant

Proactively identify and recommend opportunities for delivering new and improving existing solutions to meet the business requirements

Identify Service Improvement initiatives, drive implementation and measure benefits

Ensures that solutions adhere to WW architectural, technical standards and principles

Provides application teams with architectural and technical thought leadership

