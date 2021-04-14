Systems Application Specialist II at GoldenRule

The Role: To partner the with the IT Manager and the application teams to ensure the delivery of quality systems solutions within a contained environment in order to satisfy business requirements in line with the business [URL Removed] and Experience: MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Matric
3-year IT qualification
3 ?? 5 years relevant IT experience (Oracle experience will be beneficial)
2 ?? 3 years development / functional experience in an IT application environment
BY / JDA fulfilment and/or LDE application knowledge
Project Management skills
Working knowledge Retail / Supply ChainKey Accountabilities: COMPETENCIES
Drive the implementation of technology strategy based on business needs / requirements on initiatives of reasonable complexity and awareness of architecture / integration dependencies (but will be slightly more narrow and specialised)
Knowledge of Woolworths IT landscape, including systemic understanding of key business linkages and dependencies
Aware of and responsive to internal and external events and influences on the technical landscape
Ability to research technology-related concepts, trends and best practices, and apply findings
Demonstrates a results-oriented mindset in planning and implementing activities / projects
Clearly defines objectives and translates them into workable activitiesPlans with a realistic sense of the time and resource demands involved, maintaining awareness of the interrelationships between own and other activities / project
Anticipates potential obstacles and their impact on the accomplishment of goals and timelines and propose / take corrective action where required
Monitors and tracks progress to ensure delivery of all planned commitments, and keeps the appropriate people informed
Listens attentively and checks understanding of the message being received
Prepares clear, well-structured presentations using a variety of tools and techniques
Prepares written reports and briefs and communicates ideas clearly
Speaks fluently in team meetings when presenting informationJOB SPECIFICATION
Provides input into ITS strategy and relevant systems strategy
Collaborates with the IT manager and ensures input into the one-year operating plan and projects priority plan in line with ITS strategy and relevant business requirements
Provides input into systems related Risk Management Strategies and risk mitigation
Support Systems Manager in the drafting of Technology Roadmaps
Collaborate with Architects, Infrastructure, Systems Applications Specialists, System Analysts and Analyst Programmers across WW IT
Delivers quality systems solutions that meet the business
Provide input and guidance to the IT manager and the application teams to ensure identification and delivery of system solutions
Solution design / design reviews to ensure E2E systems integrity
Keeps up to date with best practice and the latest developments
Proactively update ITS and the business where relevant
Proactively identify and recommend opportunities for delivering new and improving existing solutions to meet the business requirements
Identify Service Improvement initiatives, drive implementation and measure benefits
Ensures that solutions adhere to WW architectural, technical standards and principles
Provides application teams with architectural and technical thought leadership