Technician: Tester at Mustek

Purpose:The Testing Technician is primarily responsible to do the final inspection, testing and quality control of desktops, servers and notebooks assembled in the workshop. Depending on the workload the Tester will also be required to do general technical service and repair, or assembling, to ensure optimal workflow in the Technical Department. In terms of Technical repairs, the Testing Technician will start as a junior and will gradually be taught Technical [URL Removed] PCs, notebooks and servers following quality procedures ensuring units that are fully functional and ready for the client according to specification.

Maintain returns due to workmanship (DOAs within 14 days from delivery) below 3% per month.

Complete all required worksheets ensuring proper sign off as per quality management system.

Complete optimum number of repairs per day according to the specific discipline.

Complete work within the turnaround time.

Maintain work rate at above 90% of SLA.

Maintain a rework rate of below 3%.

Follow the correct test process for international brands.

Log test results on the server.

Accept repairs on Studio immediately after removing the item from the customer store.

Follow up with clients awaiting feedback and update the notes on Studio.

Return 100% of test stock to service stores within 2 days from receipt.

Complete applicable forms, such as fault reports, [URL Removed] and Experience:

Matric

CompTIA A+

N+ (Preferred)

1-2 yearsÃ¢ú‚¬ú„¢ experience in Assembly and Testing

1- 2 yearsÃ¢ú‚¬ú„¢ experience as a Technician

DriverÃ¢ú‚¬ú„¢s license preferredKnowledge and Skills:

Good knowledge of internal quality procedures.

Knowledge of ICT industry.

Product offering software and hardware technical knowledge.

Computer literacy especially in Microsoft applications skills.

Technical skills.

Problem solving skills (analytical).