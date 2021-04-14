Test Analyst at QES

My client based in Cape Town (Bellville) is currently looking for a Technical Test Analyst

to join them on an independent contract basis

Description of Role

The Technical Test Analyst will join our QA team and work closely with the business analysts, developers and project managers in different delivery streams.

The Technical Test Analyst will be responsible for:

? All manual testing activities during all phases of the SDLC from analysing business requirements to designing and executing test cases in different environments.

? Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements using QC/HPALM tool

? Identifying business scenarios to be automated

? Building and maintain regression test packs

? Performing manual execution of test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke)

? Performing manual execution of test cases to resolve production bugs and incidents

Performing back-end (database) testing using complex SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases

Performing risk based testing on complex systems

? Capturing and demonstrating test execution evidence to business end users for approval

? Making use of defect tracking tools such as JIRA to log, manage, resolve and report on bugs/defects.

? Participating in scrum ceremonies such as sprint planning, retro etc. …

? Providing progress feedback in daily stand up meetings

Desired Skills Set

? Minimum 3 years of solid software testing experience

? Bachelor degree in computer science or equivalent qualifications

? ISTQB Certification advantageous

? Experience working with QC/ALM, JIRA , Confluence and other collaborative tools

? Very Strong in SQL scripting

? Proven testing experience in structured base testing (APIs and MC/MD Testing)

? Proven testing experience in both white and black box testing

? Proven testing experience in cross-browser testing

? Proven testing experience in web application testing

? Experience in mobile testing advantageous

? Experience in devOps testing advantageous

? Basic understanding of automation scripting

? Ability to work within team following different development methodologies/ hybrid

Behavioural Competencies

? Ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously

? Ability to work in a fast-paced environment with minimal supervision

? Sense of ownership and pride in your performance and its impact on company’s success

? Critical thinking, problem-solving and prioritization skills

? Attention to detail

? Team player

? Demonstrated problem analysis and problem solving skills in a technical environment.

? Excellent written and oral communication skills are required

? Good time-management skills

? Great interpersonal and communication skills

? Results Driven

? Flexible (able to adapt to change)

Desired Skills:

SQL

ISTQB

Jira

Test scenarios

Test Execution

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

