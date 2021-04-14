- SPECIALIST LIABILITY UNDERWRITER
- JOB PURPOSE Build, maintain and enhance relationships with new and existing traditional
broker binder holders and/or key broker accounts in order to ensure profitable
sales growth in this market by evaluating individual risks for acceptance.
RESPONSIBILITIES Broker Relationships Development
Develop and implement a relationship management plan for potential Broker
accounts to identify and build relationships with relevant decision makers and
influencers within the Broker organization and to enable effective two-way flow
of information and resolution of issues.
Execute the broker sales strategy to achieve targeted financial results through
personal engagement of brokers that offer new business development
opportunities.
Broker Customer Service
Provide a quality service to Brokers while identifying opportunities to secure new
business or support retention. Responsibilities may include processing cases,
dealing with complex queries and investigating and resolving Broker problems.
Effectively escalate Broker complaints and issues to support structures and
ensure speedy resolution.
Ensure broker binder holders and/or key brokers are continuously up to date
with regards to training, products and processes in order to drive sales and
ensure adherence to business and statutory requirements.
Marketing Execution
Deliver specified outcomes and provide others with expert advice while working
within established marketing programs.
Establish and implement adequate marketing strategies for Broker Marketing in
support of new business development.
Network of Influence
Participate actively in the development and nurturing of networks and
relationships internally and externally by attending all the necessary industry
functions.
Broker Needs/Experience Research
Support Broker and market research by performing Broker and market research
and analysis techniques.
Continuously assess competitive products in the marketplace and offer
suggestions on product enhancements to ensure that products compete
successfully in the marketplace in this segment.
Ensure that possible constraints for brokers are constantly assessed and that
ideas for improvement are given to business using fact based evidence to
enhance growth and ‘deal making’ opportunities.
Operational Compliance
Develop knowledge and understanding of the organization’s policies and
procedures and of relevant regulatory codes and codes of conduct to ensure
own work adheres to those standards. Obtain authorization from a supervisor or
manager for any exceptions from mandatory procedure.
Ensure broker binder holders and/or key brokers are continuously up to date
with regards to training, products and processes in order to drive sales and
ensure adherence to business and statutory requirements.
Deliver on TCF principles in alignment with regulatory requirements.
Performance Management
Respond to personal objectives and use performance management systems to
improve personal performance.
Deliver new business development sales targets.
Where relevant, effectively manage the entire broker binder holder’s portfolio,
including but not limited to sales, leads, closing, cancelations, premium income,
and claims ratios in line with business objectives and compliance requirements.
Data Collection & Reporting
Collate and analyze data using pre-set tools, methods and formats. Involves
working independently.
Generate daily, weekly and monthly tracking report on respective activities.
Personal Capability Building
Develop own capabilities by participating in assessment and development
planning activities as well as formal and informal training and coaching; gain or
maintain external professional accreditation where relevant to improve
performance and fulfill personal potential.
Maintain an understanding of relevant technology, competitors, external
regulation, and industry best practices through ongoing education, attending
events and reading specialist media.
Underwriting
Review and underwrite assigned new business and renewal cases within
prescribed authority level, escalating unusual or complex cases to senior
colleagues where appropriate.
Desired Skills:
- Insurance Skills
- Underwriting
- specialist liabiity
- Client Management
- broker engagement
- underwriting risk assessment
- policies and procedures
- Risk Management
- Business Acumen
- sales and presentations
- Project Management
- Computer Skills
- regulatory compliance
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Our client is the holding company of some ofSouth Africa’s leading financial service providers. Their portfolio includes shortterm insurers, a long-term insurer, health insurance as well as an insurance andpersonal finance comparison platform.