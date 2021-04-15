Accountant – Short term contract – 3- 6months at Lotus HR & Recruitment

Our client, a leader in the energy sector, seeks to employ a contract (3-6 months only) BComm Accountant, preferably from an education or training environment dealing, with high volumes of work, to assist the Commercial Director in the following aspects:

Verifying all financial payments to 3rd parties, as well as internally within the company , obtaining all necessary approvals prior to the release / processing of payments.

Preparing for auditing

Managing their bursary and student grant reconciliations and verifying of all Semester 2 payment packs

Assisting with Quarterly reports reviews

Advanced Excel a must

Should you be resident in Cape Town, have the necessary experience and be able to start immediately, please provide your CV, salary package details and notice period.

Learn more/Apply for this position