Administrative Assistant at Hendrix Media

1-year fixed term, with possibility of full-time permanent role on successful completion of the first year.

Working from home.

Full Job Description

Hendrix Media is looking for a self-motivated and dedicated Administrative Assistant to join our dynamic team as a part-time administrator. Initially this is a 1-year contract with the possibility of full-time permanent role on successful completion of the first year.

Role responsibilities

Use Microsoft Excel to develop and compile reports as requested

Ongoing communication with clients via email and phone when necessary

Co-ordinating team activities and tasks to ensure that all client deliverables are met

Provide support to the Senior Operations Manager to develop internal and client reporting

Schedule meetings with team members and perform research where needed

Work collaboratively with the management team for any ad-hoc tasks

Act as communication relay, making sure all parties receive necessary information and that all of this information is accurate

Essential Skills required:

Excellent understanding of Microsoft Office and at least 2 years of experience within a similar administrative role

Strong organisational skills and attention to detail is essential in this role

Ability to multitask and manage tight deadlines

Problem-solving skills with the ability to adapt to new working styles and software

Excellent written and verbal English communication and interpersonal skills

Experience of having worked within advertising or digital agencies

A sharp mind that can grasp concepts quickly and be skilled at translating business needs into procedures and tasks

Desirable but not essential skills

Knowledge of digital platforms and software, such as Mailchimp and Google ads

Previous experience of working with UK based charities and Muslim organisations

Other requirements

Access to own high spec Laptop/PC

Own high-speed internet connection (already active)

Ability to work remotely and install Hubstaff on your machine

Salary: 9,758 to 10,000 South African rand per month depending on experience

Monday-Friday: 9am – 5pm GMT

20 days of holiday per year excluding National Bank Holidays

Start date: ASAP

Contract length: 12 months

Desired Skills:

Microsoft Office

Microsoft Excel

Organized

E-Mail Management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

We are a digital marketing agency who support small businesses and organisations in their marketing activities. These include Google advertising, emails broadcasts and website development. Over the last 5 years we have supported hundreds of charities and business grow their digital activities. We are a fully remote company and currently we have team members in countries around the world including in the UK, Turkey and Pakistan.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Holiday Allowance

Remote Working

Learn more/Apply for this position