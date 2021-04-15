Administrative Assistant at Hendrix Media

Administrative Assistant
1-year fixed term, with possibility of full-time permanent role on successful completion of the first year.
Working from home.
Experience: 2 years Admin experience (required)
Full Job Description
Hendrix Media is looking for a self-motivated and dedicated Administrative Assistant to join our dynamic team as a part-time administrator. Initially this is a 1-year contract with the possibility of full-time permanent role on successful completion of the first year.
Role responsibilities
-
Use Microsoft Excel to develop and compile reports as requested
-
Ongoing communication with clients via email and phone when necessary
-
Co-ordinating team activities and tasks to ensure that all client deliverables are met
-
Provide support to the Senior Operations Manager to develop internal and client reporting
- Schedule meetings with team members and perform research where needed
- Work collaboratively with the management team for any ad-hoc tasks
- Act as communication relay, making sure all parties receive necessary information and that all of this information is accurate
Essential Skills required:
- Excellent understanding of Microsoft Office and at least 2 years of experience within a similar administrative role
- Strong organisational skills and attention to detail is essential in this role
- Ability to multitask and manage tight deadlines
- Problem-solving skills with the ability to adapt to new working styles and software
- Excellent written and verbal English communication and interpersonal skills
- Experience of having worked within advertising or digital agencies
- A sharp mind that can grasp concepts quickly and be skilled at translating business needs into procedures and tasks
Desirable but not essential skills
- Knowledge of digital platforms and software, such as Mailchimp and Google ads
- Previous experience of working with UK based charities and Muslim organisations
Other requirements
- Access to own high spec Laptop/PC
- Own high-speed internet connection (already active)
- Ability to work remotely and install Hubstaff on your machine
Salary: 9,758 to 10,000 South African rand per month depending on experience
Monday-Friday: 9am – 5pm GMT
20 days of holiday per year excluding National Bank Holidays
Start date: ASAP
Contract length: 12 months
Desired Skills:
- Microsoft Office
- Microsoft Excel
- Organized
- E-Mail Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
About The Employer:
We are a digital marketing agency who support small businesses and organisations in their marketing activities. These include Google advertising, emails broadcasts and website development. Over the last 5 years we have supported hundreds of charities and business grow their digital activities. We are a fully remote company and currently we have team members in countries around the world including in the UK, Turkey and Pakistan.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Holiday Allowance
- Remote Working