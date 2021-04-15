Administrative Assistant at Hendrix Media

Apr 15, 2021

Administrative Assistant

1-year fixed term, with possibility of full-time permanent role on successful completion of the first year.

Working from home.

Experience: 2 years Admin experience (required)

Full Job Description

Hendrix Media is looking for a self-motivated and dedicated Administrative Assistant to join our dynamic team as a part-time administrator. Initially this is a 1-year contract with the possibility of full-time permanent role on successful completion of the first year.

Role responsibilities

  • Use Microsoft Excel to develop and compile reports as requested

  • Ongoing communication with clients via email and phone when necessary

  • Co-ordinating team activities and tasks to ensure that all client deliverables are met

  • Provide support to the Senior Operations Manager to develop internal and client reporting

  • Schedule meetings with team members and perform research where needed
  • Work collaboratively with the management team for any ad-hoc tasks
  • Act as communication relay, making sure all parties receive necessary information and that all of this information is accurate

Essential Skills required:

  • Excellent understanding of Microsoft Office and at least 2 years of experience within a similar administrative role
  • Strong organisational skills and attention to detail is essential in this role
  • Ability to multitask and manage tight deadlines
  • Problem-solving skills with the ability to adapt to new working styles and software
  • Excellent written and verbal English communication and interpersonal skills
  • Experience of having worked within advertising or digital agencies
  • A sharp mind that can grasp concepts quickly and be skilled at translating business needs into procedures and tasks

Desirable but not essential skills

  • Knowledge of digital platforms and software, such as Mailchimp and Google ads
  • Previous experience of working with UK based charities and Muslim organisations

Other requirements

  • Access to own high spec Laptop/PC
  • Own high-speed internet connection (already active)
  • Ability to work remotely and install Hubstaff on your machine

Salary: 9,758 to 10,000 South African rand per month depending on experience

Monday-Friday: 9am – 5pm GMT

20 days of holiday per year excluding National Bank Holidays

Start date: ASAP

Contract length: 12 months

Desired Skills:

  • Microsoft Office
  • Microsoft Excel
  • Organized
  • E-Mail Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

We are a digital marketing agency who support small businesses and organisations in their marketing activities. These include Google advertising, emails broadcasts and website development. Over the last 5 years we have supported hundreds of charities and business grow their digital activities. We are a fully remote company and currently we have team members in countries around the world including in the UK, Turkey and Pakistan.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Holiday Allowance
  • Remote Working

