Analyst Developer: Front End at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

Responsible for the technical leadership in the team and writing and coding of individual programs for Capitec Bank applications according to specifications.

Experience

5 to 7 years proven experience in software development with relevant qualification.

Experience in the following development languages:

Essential:

SQL 2016 and higher

AWS cloud development

Spark development

Python

Ideal:

Angular (Web development)

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

IT systems development processes (SDLC)

Agile Development Principals

Modular Application Developement

Micro Services Architecture

Testing practices

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

Apache Airfloe

Linux

Django UI Framework

Systems analysis and design

Data Principals and DAMA

Banking systems environment

Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Competencies

Adhering to Principles and Values

Analysing

Applying Expertise and Technology

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Additional Information

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred

Clear criminal and credit record

Contactable via own mobile phone

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

