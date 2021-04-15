Analyst Developer: Front End at Capitec Bank Ltd

Apr 15, 2021

Purpose Statement

Responsible for the technical leadership in the team and writing and coding of individual programs for Capitec Bank applications according to specifications.

Experience

5 to 7 years proven experience in software development with relevant qualification.

Experience in the following development languages:

Essential:

SQL 2016 and higher

AWS cloud development

Spark development

Python

Ideal:

Angular (Web development)

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Knowledge

Min:
Must have detailed knowledge of:

  • IT systems development processes (SDLC)
  • Agile Development Principals
  • Modular Application Developement
  • Micro Services Architecture
  • Testing practices

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

  • Apache Airfloe
  • Linux
  • Django UI Framework
  • Systems analysis and design
  • Data Principals and DAMA
  • Banking systems environment

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Problem solving skills

Competencies

  • Adhering to Principles and Values
  • Analysing
  • Applying Expertise and Technology
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Additional Information

  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • Contactable via own mobile phone
  • Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

Learn more/Apply for this position