Analyst Developer- pipeline at Capitec Bank Ltd

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

in Information Technology – Other

Certification in or Design

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Communications Skills

Facilitation Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Negotiation skills

Influencing Skills

Presentation Skills

Attention to Detail

Commercial Thinking Skills

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Maintaining Work-Life Balance

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Meeting Basic Work Expectations

Analysing_Evaluating and Implementing Ideas

Adhering to Principles and Values_Showing Community and Social Responsibility

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Managing Stress

Analysing_Using Math

Adhering to Principles and Values_Acting with Integrity

Analysing_Working with Financial Information

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Serving Customers

Applying Expertise and Technology_Displaying Technical Expertise

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Analysing_Critical Thinking

Adhering to Principles and Values

Applying Expertise and Technology

Analysing

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Delivering High Quality Work

Analysing_Testing and Troubleshooting

Analysing_Reading Effectively

Adhering to Principles and Values_Demonstrating Beliefs and Principles

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Applying Expertise and Technology_Using Computers and Technology

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Displaying Confidence and Composure

Analysing_Thinking Broadly

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Demonstrating Tenacity and Perseverance

Analysing_Solving Complex Problems

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Championing Customer Needs

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred

Clear criminal and credit record

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

Learn more/Apply for this position