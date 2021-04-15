Area Manager (EE) at Headhunters

Our client in the manufacturing industry is currently looking to employ an Area Manager. This position will be based in Middleburg.

Main purpose of the position:

The main focus of the role is to ensure that production plan is executed to achieve maximum outputs as negotiated and reflected in the balance score card of the team. The incumbent must also ensure data integrity in relevant systems/processes, manage production costs (reduce production costs per ton by improving yield, quality, efficiency, and availability) while adhering to QCDSM principles.

Responsibilities:

Interpreting and implementing the business strategy and ensuring that operational plan targets are achieved while adhering to quality and safety principles.

Effectively managing and leading a team of +26 diverse employees; ensuring competence, adherence to company values, relevant policies and procedures.

Facilitating improvements projects relating to the Steel Plant processes and provides suitable technical advice to teams and conducting investigations (RCFA) and promptly rectify problems and deviations.

Accountable for the section’s scope of authority; must ensure compliance to all relevant safety and quality standards and address deviations/substandard conditions.

Accountable for efficient production process flow; our ideal incumbent is responsible for equipment availability, development of process instructions, parameters and suitable models.

Must facilitate effective communication and reporting within the business unit and across disciplines.

Managing systems data integrity, monthly budget and daily costs for the section, availability and utilisation of consumables, cost saving projects and monitoring metallic yield.

Experience/ Qualifications:

This exciting role demands a BEng qualification preferably Metallurgy or Chemical Engineering with a minimum of 8 years’ experience in the steelmaking process (melting, refining and casting) coupled with 3 years’ experience in people management and have high quality and safety standards.

Relevant experience entails but not limited to steel melting process optimization, continuous improvement projects relating to quality, process stability, process efficiency and control systems.

Candidate’s career history must display strategic approaches to optimize available resources, implementation of new technologies and facilitating teams’ priorities to support the business unit objectives and goals.

Must be able to effectively communicate/facilitate consultation processes within the business unit/other relevant meetings.

Our ideal candidate must display strong leadership qualities; be a self-driven, strategic, analytical and decisive thinker to thrive and work across disciplines.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

