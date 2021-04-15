Area Manager – Steel Plant

Our client in the Middelburg, Mpumalanga Region has an EE opportunity available for an Area Manager – Steel Plant.

Requirements:

BEng qualification preferably Metallurgy or Chemical Engineering with a minimum of 8 years’ experience in the steelmaking process (melting, refining and casting) coupled with 3 years’ experience in people management and have high quality and safety standards.

Relevant experience entails but not limited to steel melting process optimization, continuous improvement projects relating to quality, process stability, process efficiency and control systems

Career history must display strategic approaches to optimize available resources, implementation of new technologies and facilitating teams’ priorities to support the business unit objectives and goals.

Must be able to effectively communicate/facilitate consultation processes within the business unit/other relevant meetings

KPAs:

Interpreting and implementing the business strategy and ensuring that operational plan targets are achieved while adhering to quality and safety principles

Facilitating improvements projects relating to the Steel Plant processes and provides suitable technical advice to teams and conducting investigations (RCFA) and promptly rectify problems and deviations

Accountable for the section’s scope of authority; must ensure compliance to all relevant safety and quality standards and address deviations/substandard conditions

Managing systems data integrity, monthly budget and daily costs for the section, availability and utilisation of consumables, cost saving projects and monitoring metallic yield.

