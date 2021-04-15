Our client in the Middelburg, Mpumalanga Region has an EE opportunity available for an Area Manager – Steel Plant.
Requirements:
- BEng qualification preferably Metallurgy or Chemical Engineering with a minimum of 8 years’ experience in the steelmaking process (melting, refining and casting) coupled with 3 years’ experience in people management and have high quality and safety standards.
- Relevant experience entails but not limited to steel melting process optimization, continuous improvement projects relating to quality, process stability, process efficiency and control systems
- Career history must display strategic approaches to optimize available resources, implementation of new technologies and facilitating teams’ priorities to support the business unit objectives and goals.
- Must be able to effectively communicate/facilitate consultation processes within the business unit/other relevant meetings
KPAs:
- Interpreting and implementing the business strategy and ensuring that operational plan targets are achieved while adhering to quality and safety principles
- Facilitating improvements projects relating to the Steel Plant processes and provides suitable technical advice to teams and conducting investigations (RCFA) and promptly rectify problems and deviations
- Accountable for the section’s scope of authority; must ensure compliance to all relevant safety and quality standards and address deviations/substandard conditions
- Managing systems data integrity, monthly budget and daily costs for the section, availability and utilisation of consumables, cost saving projects and monitoring metallic yield.
Please note should you not receive a response within 7 days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.