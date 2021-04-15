BI Analyst

Purpose of role
- Management Information system designer & analyst
- Design Business Information models (end to end)
- Data Quality
- Data mapping and management from multiple data sources, Maintaining Management Information Systems & Dashboards
- Data analysis
- Dashboard & MIS designs
- Test & maintain internal BI reports
Tools/Systems
- Qlikview /Qliksense; Extensive excel
Responsibilities
- Head office-based role working with system administrators & Report Writers
- Maintenance of data library & designing mapping to enable data integration
Business Intelligence
- Design necessary BI Dashboards & reports
- Provide Management information to enable managers to proactively manage operational performance and measure financial results.
- Help co-create the relevant business information for the company to enable management information reporting
Competencies
- Ability to function at an operational level and work well within a team
- Good communication skills, both written and verbal
- Technical and IT proficient, need to be comfortable to work with large data & analyse data
- Strong financial background & comfortable with building information metrics
- Self – motivated to ensure personal and professional improvement
- Action orientated and takes initiative
- Computer literacy: Data Management, MSOffice (strong xls), MS SharePoint, QlikView, Power BI (preferable but not essential)
Qualifications and Experience
- Appropriate qualification
- Experience in financial services would be an advantage but not a necessity
Desired Skills:
- qlikview
- Excel
- MS Sharepoint
- PowerBI
- Qliksense
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree