BI Analyst

Apr 15, 2021

Purpose of role

  • Management Information system designer & analyst
  • Design Business Information models (end to end)
  • Data Quality
  • Data mapping and management from multiple data sources, Maintaining Management Information Systems & Dashboards
  • Data analysis
  • Dashboard & MIS designs
  • Test & maintain internal BI reports

Tools/Systems

  • Qlikview /Qliksense; Extensive excel

Responsibilities

  • Head office-based role working with system administrators & Report Writers
  • Maintenance of data library & designing mapping to enable data integration

Business Intelligence

  • Design necessary BI Dashboards & reports
  • Provide Management information to enable managers to proactively manage operational performance and measure financial results.
  • Help co-create the relevant business information for the company to enable management information reporting

Competencies

  • Ability to function at an operational level and work well within a team
  • Good communication skills, both written and verbal
  • Technical and IT proficient, need to be comfortable to work with large data & analyse data
  • Strong financial background & comfortable with building information metrics
  • Self – motivated to ensure personal and professional improvement
  • Action orientated and takes initiative
  • Computer literacy: Data Management, MSOffice (strong xls), MS SharePoint, QlikView, Power BI (preferable but not essential)

Qualifications and Experience

  • Appropriate qualification
  • Experience in financial services would be an advantage but not a necessity

Desired Skills:

  • qlikview
  • Excel
  • MS Sharepoint
  • PowerBI
  • Qliksense

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position