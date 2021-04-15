BI Engineer

This position reports to the BI Manager

Your responsibilities will include the following:

Work closely with stakeholders and BI Analysts to turn data into critical information and knowledge that can be used to make sound business decisions.

Responsible for the full life-cycle development, implementation, production support, and performance tuning of the Enterprise Data Warehouse, Data Marts, and Business Intelligence Reporting environments.

Design and implement reporting and analytical solutions.

Analyses business and functional requirements and translates these requirements into robust, scalable, operable solutions.

Help to migrate the old QlikView and QlikSense models to our new Event-Driven Kappa architecture built on BigQuery, DataForm and Looker.

Ensuring that the data pipelines and general support infrastructure continue to run and operate in the most efficient manner.

Provide operational support, bug fixes, and performance enhancements.

Automating data extraction and report update processes.

Data validation and integrity testing.

Data cleansing and multidimensional data modelling.

Optimisation of data models.

Attributes Required:

Solutions-oriented, can-do attitude and high energy

Excellent problem-solving skills

Proven track record of delivering high-quality work, in a fast-paced environment

Focus on getting the job done, but have fun doing so

Taking ownership and displaying accountability in the work required of you

Have an interest in e-commerce, building a brand and business

Customer-centric

Qualifications and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in a relevant Engineering, Computer Science or Mathematics field or equivalent experience

4 – 6 years related experience

A thorough understanding of computer science fundamentals, including object-oriented design, data structures and algorithms

A solid understanding of computer science fundamentals, including Linux and operating systems, networking

Minimum 2 years’ experience using a BI reporting tool (e.g. QlikView, Tableau, Microsoft Power BI, Looker, etc.)

Experience using Looker, BigQuery and Dataform is advantageous

Minimum 2 years SQL experience

OLAP and multidimensional cube design experience

Have experience with Build Systems (Jenkins, Gitlab, Spinnaker)

Have experience with Google Cloud, or another cloud provider (architecture, operations)

High proficiency in working with large data sets and business models

Experience with Domain Driven Design (DDD) is advantageous

Experience working in Scrum and Sprint Agile methodologies is advantageous

Retail or e-commerce industry experience beneficial

Desired Skills:

Data warehouse

data marts

BI Reporting

BI Analyst

Qlikview

Qliksense

Business Intelligence

Learn more/Apply for this position