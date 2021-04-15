BI Engineer

This position reports to the BI Manager
Your responsibilities will include the following:
- Work closely with stakeholders and BI Analysts to turn data into critical information and knowledge that can be used to make sound business decisions.
- Responsible for the full life-cycle development, implementation, production support, and performance tuning of the Enterprise Data Warehouse, Data Marts, and Business Intelligence Reporting environments.
- Design and implement reporting and analytical solutions.
- Analyses business and functional requirements and translates these requirements into robust, scalable, operable solutions.
- Help to migrate the old QlikView and QlikSense models to our new Event-Driven Kappa architecture built on BigQuery, DataForm and Looker.
- Ensuring that the data pipelines and general support infrastructure continue to run and operate in the most efficient manner.
- Provide operational support, bug fixes, and performance enhancements.
- Automating data extraction and report update processes.
- Data validation and integrity testing.
- Data cleansing and multidimensional data modelling.
- Optimisation of data models.
Attributes Required:
- Solutions-oriented, can-do attitude and high energy
- Excellent problem-solving skills
- Proven track record of delivering high-quality work, in a fast-paced environment
- Focus on getting the job done, but have fun doing so
- Taking ownership and displaying accountability in the work required of you
- Have an interest in e-commerce, building a brand and business
- Customer-centric
Qualifications and Experience:
- Bachelor’s degree in a relevant Engineering, Computer Science or Mathematics field or equivalent experience
- 4 – 6 years related experience
- A thorough understanding of computer science fundamentals, including object-oriented design, data structures and algorithms
- A solid understanding of computer science fundamentals, including Linux and operating systems, networking
- Minimum 2 years’ experience using a BI reporting tool (e.g. QlikView, Tableau, Microsoft Power BI, Looker, etc.)
- Experience using Looker, BigQuery and Dataform is advantageous
- Minimum 2 years SQL experience
- OLAP and multidimensional cube design experience
- Have experience with Build Systems (Jenkins, Gitlab, Spinnaker)
- Have experience with Google Cloud, or another cloud provider (architecture, operations)
- High proficiency in working with large data sets and business models
- Experience with Domain Driven Design (DDD) is advantageous
- Experience working in Scrum and Sprint Agile methodologies is advantageous
- Retail or e-commerce industry experience beneficial
Desired Skills:
- Data warehouse
- data marts
- BI Reporting
- BI Analyst
- Qlikview
- Qliksense
- Business Intelligence