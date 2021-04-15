BI Engineer

Apr 15, 2021

This position reports to the BI Manager

Your responsibilities will include the following:

  • Work closely with stakeholders and BI Analysts to turn data into critical information and knowledge that can be used to make sound business decisions.
  • Responsible for the full life-cycle development, implementation, production support, and performance tuning of the Enterprise Data Warehouse, Data Marts, and Business Intelligence Reporting environments.
  • Design and implement reporting and analytical solutions.
  • Analyses business and functional requirements and translates these requirements into robust, scalable, operable solutions.
  • Help to migrate the old QlikView and QlikSense models to our new Event-Driven Kappa architecture built on BigQuery, DataForm and Looker.
  • Ensuring that the data pipelines and general support infrastructure continue to run and operate in the most efficient manner.
  • Provide operational support, bug fixes, and performance enhancements.
  • Automating data extraction and report update processes.
  • Data validation and integrity testing.
  • Data cleansing and multidimensional data modelling.
  • Optimisation of data models.

Attributes Required:

  • Solutions-oriented, can-do attitude and high energy
  • Excellent problem-solving skills
  • Proven track record of delivering high-quality work, in a fast-paced environment
  • Focus on getting the job done, but have fun doing so
  • Taking ownership and displaying accountability in the work required of you
  • Have an interest in e-commerce, building a brand and business
  • Customer-centric

Qualifications and Experience:

  • Bachelor’s degree in a relevant Engineering, Computer Science or Mathematics field or equivalent experience
  • 4 – 6 years related experience
  • A thorough understanding of computer science fundamentals, including object-oriented design, data structures and algorithms
  • A solid understanding of computer science fundamentals, including Linux and operating systems, networking
  • Minimum 2 years’ experience using a BI reporting tool (e.g. QlikView, Tableau, Microsoft Power BI, Looker, etc.)
  • Experience using Looker, BigQuery and Dataform is advantageous
  • Minimum 2 years SQL experience
  • OLAP and multidimensional cube design experience
  • Have experience with Build Systems (Jenkins, Gitlab, Spinnaker)
  • Have experience with Google Cloud, or another cloud provider (architecture, operations)
  • High proficiency in working with large data sets and business models
  • Experience with Domain Driven Design (DDD) is advantageous
  • Experience working in Scrum and Sprint Agile methodologies is advantageous
  • Retail or e-commerce industry experience beneficial

Desired Skills:

  • Data warehouse
  • data marts
  • BI Reporting
  • BI Analyst
  • Qlikview
  • Qliksense
  • Business Intelligence

Learn more/Apply for this position