Business Analyst: Card Processing Channels at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

Responsible for identifying card payment and related business needs/requirements, concerning a new idea/business opportunity and for large projects/systems

Requirements management. Fully responsible for its accuracy and currency

Compile and execute test cases to ensure delivery is according to business requirements

Analyse implemented solutions and recommend further improvements, which will improve service, quality and value

Experience

Min:

At least 7 years’ proven experience as Business Analyst (BA) within retail banking at card/mobile payment product level

Basic project management experience

Ideal:

Agile product development lifecycle experience

Experience of card payment as well as electronic channel management (in areas such as POS and ATM’s; SST etc.) and online banking through connected devices (Smart phone; tablet; Desktop) as well as mobile (USSD) capabilities will be advantageous

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

A relevant tertiary qualification in Business Analysis

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant degree in Information Technology or Information Technology – Computer Science

Knowledge

Min:

Knowledge of the following areas are required to perform the job:

Agile product development lifecycle

Business analysis and design

Application development

Standards and governance

Testing practices

Ideal:

Understanding of:

Capitec Bank business model

Agile product development lifecycle (Capitec way of work)

Card Payments: Branded/Scheme cards (MasterCard and Visa) – Credit, Debit, Stored Value cards. EMV contact as well as contactless offerings.

Skills

Communications Skills

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Negotiation skills

Influencing Skills

Facilitation Skills

Presentation Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Commercial Thinking Skills

Attention to Detail

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)

Competencies

Adapting and Responding to Change

Analysing

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Learning and Researching

Persuading and Influencing

Presenting and Communicating Information

Relating and Networking

Working with People

Additional Information

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

Willingness to travel nationally if and when required

Contactable via own mobile phone

Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

