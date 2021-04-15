Cost Accountant

Job Purpose
To ensure the efficient and effective budgeting, cost management, performance evaluation of projects/civil works within a company.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Ensure that all required/latest documentation is received from Sales/Design department on a new project;
- Do quotation based on design document;
- Setting up a Budget for new projects based on approved PO value and timeline from services department;
- Obtain approval of the project;
- Create the job number used for the project using the company’s the accounting system
- Monitor and approve the issue of stock for the specific project;
- Arrange stock deliveries to site upon request;
- Processing of material usages;
- Weekly material stock count;
- Obtain approval of all costs relating to the projects and create purchase order on company accounting system;
- Issue all labour costs (internal and external) associated to the project;
- Ensure that expenditures are captured on a weekly basis into the accounting system;
- Ensure that invoicing requirements are met as per specific client needs;
- Monitor actual expenditure compared to budget and raise any issues with the Operations Manager;
- Promote project cost savings;
- Monitor and ensure that project changes are accounted for in the final project sign off;
- Ensure the maintenance of internal documentation to ensure that project is accepted by client;
- Ensure that all stock and services related costs are captured for month end close off;
- Prepare detailed project analysis and reconcile sales, cost and inventory accounts;
- Report on a weekly basis on project budget versus actuals;
- Report on a weekly basis on forecasted revenue figures for the next 3 months;
Reconcile WIP GL account to report;
Sign off projects with Operations Manager and Financial Manager before final project closure is posted on accounting system;
- Close jobs on accounting system;
- Performing any other tasks upon request from Operational and Financial Manager, in relation to services and projects;
- Maintain project-related records, including contracts and change orders;
- Review and approve contractors invoicing related to a project;
- Prepare a reconciliation of all contractors invoiced on a project;
- Obtain approval and process time sheets for work related to a project;
Investigate project variances and submit variance reports to management;
Close out project accounts upon project completion;
- Compile information for auditors as required.
Key Performance Areas
- Must have excellent planning and organisational skills;
- Employ problem-solving skills and analysis, and report problems to the Manager as necessary;
- Ability to work well with others under deadline situations and respond to changes in priorities;
- Ability to work independently and complete duties and projects with little direct supervision and see projects through to completion;
- Ability to accurately work under pressure in meeting deadlines;
- Good written and verbal communication skills and strong organisation skills;
- Knowledge of the project structure in a client/consultant business environment;
- Must be proficient in MS Excel; Word and Outlook applications;
- Intermediate to advanced computer literacy, including experience in word processing, spreadsheets and accounting software.
Required Knowledge, Skill, Abilities and Experience
- Tertiary Qualification (Accounting or Finance)
- Minimum of 2-3 years’ experience
- Knowledge and understanding of accounting principles
- Knowledge and understanding of Project costing
- Ability to meet deadlines and work under pressure
- Knowledge and understanding of Project Rollout procedures
- Advanced MS-Excel skills will be advantageous
MUST HAVE FIBRE OR ICT EXPERIENCE!
Desired Skills:
- Fibre
- ICT
- Accounting
- Accounting principles
- Project Costing
- Project Rollout
- MS Excel
- Budgeting
- Cost Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Cost & Management Accounting
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma