Cost Accountant

Job Purpose

To ensure the efficient and effective budgeting, cost management, performance evaluation of projects/civil works within a company.

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensure that all required/latest documentation is received from Sales/Design department on a new project;

Do quotation based on design document;

Setting up a Budget for new projects based on approved PO value and timeline from services department;

Obtain approval of the project;

Create the job number used for the project using the company’s the accounting system

Monitor and approve the issue of stock for the specific project;

Arrange stock deliveries to site upon request;

Processing of material usages;

Weekly material stock count;

Obtain approval of all costs relating to the projects and create purchase order on company accounting system;

Issue all labour costs (internal and external) associated to the project;

Ensure that expenditures are captured on a weekly basis into the accounting system;

Ensure that invoicing requirements are met as per specific client needs;

Monitor actual expenditure compared to budget and raise any issues with the Operations Manager;

Promote project cost savings;

Monitor and ensure that project changes are accounted for in the final project sign off;

Ensure the maintenance of internal documentation to ensure that project is accepted by client;

Ensure that all stock and services related costs are captured for month end close off;

Prepare detailed project analysis and reconcile sales, cost and inventory accounts;

Report on a weekly basis on project budget versus actuals;

Report on a weekly basis on forecasted revenue figures for the next 3 months;

Reconcile WIP GL account to report;

Sign off projects with Operations Manager and Financial Manager before final project closure is posted on accounting system;

Close jobs on accounting system;

Performing any other tasks upon request from Operational and Financial Manager, in relation to services and projects;

Maintain project-related records, including contracts and change orders;

Review and approve contractors invoicing related to a project;

Prepare a reconciliation of all contractors invoiced on a project;

Obtain approval and process time sheets for work related to a project;

Investigate project variances and submit variance reports to management;

Close out project accounts upon project completion;

Compile information for auditors as required.

Key Performance Areas

Must have excellent planning and organisational skills;

Employ problem-solving skills and analysis, and report problems to the Manager as necessary;

Ability to work well with others under deadline situations and respond to changes in priorities;

Ability to work independently and complete duties and projects with little direct supervision and see projects through to completion;

Ability to accurately work under pressure in meeting deadlines;

Good written and verbal communication skills and strong organisation skills;

Knowledge of the project structure in a client/consultant business environment;

Must be proficient in MS Excel; Word and Outlook applications;

Intermediate to advanced computer literacy, including experience in word processing, spreadsheets and accounting software.

Required Knowledge, Skill, Abilities and Experience

Tertiary Qualification (Accounting or Finance)

Minimum of 2-3 years’ experience

Knowledge and understanding of accounting principles

Knowledge and understanding of Project costing

Ability to meet deadlines and work under pressure

Knowledge and understanding of Project Rollout procedures

Advanced MS-Excel skills will be advantageous

MUST HAVE FIBRE OR ICT EXPERIENCE!

Desired Skills:

Fibre

ICT

Accounting

Accounting principles

Project Costing

Project Rollout

MS Excel

Budgeting

Cost Management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Cost & Management Accounting

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

