Cost Accountant

Apr 15, 2021

Job Purpose

To ensure the efficient and effective budgeting, cost management, performance evaluation of projects/civil works within a company.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Ensure that all required/latest documentation is received from Sales/Design department on a new project;
  • Do quotation based on design document;
  • Setting up a Budget for new projects based on approved PO value and timeline from services department;
  • Obtain approval of the project;
  • Create the job number used for the project using the company’s the accounting system
  • Monitor and approve the issue of stock for the specific project;
  • Arrange stock deliveries to site upon request;
  • Processing of material usages;
  • Weekly material stock count;
  • Obtain approval of all costs relating to the projects and create purchase order on company accounting system;
  • Issue all labour costs (internal and external) associated to the project;
  • Ensure that expenditures are captured on a weekly basis into the accounting system;
  • Ensure that invoicing requirements are met as per specific client needs;
  • Monitor actual expenditure compared to budget and raise any issues with the Operations Manager;
  • Promote project cost savings;
  • Monitor and ensure that project changes are accounted for in the final project sign off;
  • Ensure the maintenance of internal documentation to ensure that project is accepted by client;
  • Ensure that all stock and services related costs are captured for month end close off;
  • Prepare detailed project analysis and reconcile sales, cost and inventory accounts;
  • Report on a weekly basis on project budget versus actuals;
  • Report on a weekly basis on forecasted revenue figures for the next 3 months;

  • Reconcile WIP GL account to report;

  • Sign off projects with Operations Manager and Financial Manager before final project closure is posted on accounting system;

  • Close jobs on accounting system;
  • Performing any other tasks upon request from Operational and Financial Manager, in relation to services and projects;
  • Maintain project-related records, including contracts and change orders;
  • Review and approve contractors invoicing related to a project;
  • Prepare a reconciliation of all contractors invoiced on a project;
  • Obtain approval and process time sheets for work related to a project;

  • Investigate project variances and submit variance reports to management;

  • Close out project accounts upon project completion;

  • Compile information for auditors as required.

Key Performance Areas

  • Must have excellent planning and organisational skills;
  • Employ problem-solving skills and analysis, and report problems to the Manager as necessary;
  • Ability to work well with others under deadline situations and respond to changes in priorities;
  • Ability to work independently and complete duties and projects with little direct supervision and see projects through to completion;
  • Ability to accurately work under pressure in meeting deadlines;
  • Good written and verbal communication skills and strong organisation skills;
  • Knowledge of the project structure in a client/consultant business environment;
  • Must be proficient in MS Excel; Word and Outlook applications;
  • Intermediate to advanced computer literacy, including experience in word processing, spreadsheets and accounting software.

Required Knowledge, Skill, Abilities and Experience

  • Tertiary Qualification (Accounting or Finance)
  • Minimum of 2-3 years’ experience
  • Knowledge and understanding of accounting principles
  • Knowledge and understanding of Project costing
  • Ability to meet deadlines and work under pressure
  • Knowledge and understanding of Project Rollout procedures
  • Advanced MS-Excel skills will be advantageous

MUST HAVE FIBRE OR ICT EXPERIENCE!

Desired Skills:

  • Fibre
  • ICT
  • Accounting
  • Accounting principles
  • Project Costing
  • Project Rollout
  • MS Excel
  • Budgeting
  • Cost Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Cost & Management Accounting

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position