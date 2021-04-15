Cyber security consultant at iTOO

Do you have a minimum of two years cyber risk consulting experience?

Switch from Cyber consulting to Cyber libility insurance underwriting

Join a specialist underwriter and learn underwriting and risk assessments while also bringing your consulting experience to their product offering

Suits someone looking to apply their cyber risk consulting skills in a different field whilst still benefiting clients

BSc a miniumum requirement

MSc Computer Science preferred

Desired Skills:

cyber consulting

computer science

Vulnerability analysis

Risk Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

About The Employer:

Our client is a fast growing specialist insurance company based in Johannesburg. Join their vibrant young team and take your cyber consulting career into a different and rewarding direction.

