Dev Ops

Apr 15, 2021

Position Purpose:

  • The DevOps Engineer role is there to create harmony and efficiency between the Software Development and the Hosting & Support Team.
  • The DevOps Engineer understands the Software Development Lifecycle and has the responsibility to develop and implement CI/ CD processes.
  • From an operations perspective, the DevOps Engineer needs to prepare the infrastructure where applications will be deployed and run, be it a cloud or on-premise deployment.

Minimum Requirements:

  • IT related degree or diploma is preferable
  • 3 years’ experience in a similar role
  • Basic server hardware knowledge
  • Comfortable in a Linux Administration environment
  • PostgreSQL experience preferred
  • Experience in deployment automation
  • Experience in setting up and configuration cloud environments (Azure and/or AWS)
  • Continuous learning and research mindset (self-starter)
  • Strong problem-solving abilities
  • Great communication skills

