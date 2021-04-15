Director General Secretary

Job Purpose:

To lead and manage the organisation in order to achieve its vision and mission, consistent with its values, as a contribution to the creation and maintenance of industrial and labour relations and stakeholder relations management

Responsibilities:

Contribute to the formulation of organisation’s strategic vision, and ensure the alignment of the organization’s policies and operational plans with the approved strategies

Strive to prevent and/or resolve disputes and problems in the organisation through intervention and facilitation in an impartial and credible manner

To implement and ensure industry-wide adherence and compliance with relevant legislations, identifying and taking correcting actions timeously as variances to these legislations are identified

Operational performance. To ensure the organisation as an organization comprising its core and support functions operates efficiently and effectively in order to meet stakeholders’ needs and achieve its operational goals and strategic objectives. Each of the support and operational functions/departments to achieve their own approved operational plans, goals and operate within their budgets

Financial management and control. To ensure financial and funding budgets are compiled and aligned with organisation’s strategies as approved by the Board, in order to fund operations and maximize investments. Expenses to be within budget

Oversee the management and monitoring of the identified risks in terms of an approved risk management programme in order to ensure such risks are minimized

Coordinate and facilitate all committees including its administration and communication with all relevant parties. Information Technology. Ensures the development and implementation of IT strategies and plans for the organisation, aligned with the organization’s needs and approved by Board. Ensures adequate funding is budgeted and monitors performance vis-à-vis plans taking corrective action as required

Together with the Chairman of the organisation, acts as chief spokesperson for the organisation and represents the organization in its relationships with key stakeholders i.e. customers, government and service providers

Participates in the development of a Communications Plan and approval that covers written and verbal communication with industry on issues such as policies approved and agreements concluded

To ensure the organisation’s operations are compliant with corporate governance and the Labour Relations Act

Ensure proper communication at all levels internal and in the industry

Human Resources. To ensure the appropriateness of organizational structures and adequacy of staffing with suitably qualified and experienced people. To agree and meet transformation goals, and develop staff through the implementation of a performance management process.

Requirements:

A post graduate qualification (legal or financial), preferably with an MBA

Significant experience (10 yrs. or more) at executive level managing and providing leadership to the top team, preferably in a diverse and challenging service environment

Solid experience in Legal services

Experience and a sound knowledge of Labour Relations legislation would be an advantage

Solid experience in Strategic Planning, Implementation and Management

Financial Literacy – A sound knowledge of financial principles and practices in order to fully understand and interprets financial results and trends

Communication & Negotiating Skills – Clearly expressing ideas verbally and in writing. Influential and effectively exploring alternatives avenues to reach outcomes that gain all parties’ support and acceptance

Desired Skills:

Strong leadership capabilities

Analytical skills

Excellent communication skills

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Masters

