Documentation Specialist (Infrastructure) at Parvana

Documentation Specialist (Infrastructure) (Parvana)

About the Client:

Our client is an international highly successful software development house with a niche focus on the telecommunications and payment gateway sector.

With almost 20 years of track record, this company is well recognised as a discerning employer. Their training and mentorship program is unsurpassed. Most staff will be highly qualified academically however all will be collaborative, have an Agile mind-set and all enjoying learning new things.

Continuous improvement is a way of life which is reflected in a flat organisational organogram where each employee is encouraged to come up with new solutions.

Each person is encouraged to work on their strengths and for those that are ambitious, this is the best organisation to fast track your way up the career ladder. Equally those that enjoy routine are encouraged and supported to be subject matter experts within their chosen skill set.

Responsibilities:

Preparation of detailed technical documentation, specifically;

Detailed deployment/implementation plans, with â€œquasi-codeâ€ and specific configuration parameters Detailed technical configuration documents

Engage with Engineers to illicit the required information to prepare the above documents

Engage with Change Management stakeholders (internal and client) with regard to review, update and approval of documentation

Maintain version control/history/integrity of configuration documents

Utilise the tools, systems and processes provided by the client

Target to deliver 4-5 sets of documents per day (some are very simple and template driven, but this not about spending a month writing a document)

Must have excellent attention to detail, and strong English language and grammar

Skills / Experience:

4+ years relevant experience.

Experience with Unix / Linux beneficial

Technical Documentation Domain: IT Infrastructure Firewall Configuration Virtual Machine Configuration Storage Configuration Linux VM configuration (RHEL, SLES) Network Configuration Physical Infrastructure – Racks, Servers, Storage and network



